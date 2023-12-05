10 fun facts about Christmas 

Christmas is quickly approaching, and most of us have been looking forward to finally relaxing as the year comes to an end. Making cookies, wrapping presents, doing crafts with the kids, and gathering with loved ones over large brunches or feasts are all part of the holiday season.

The most beloved holiday customs are the ones that have been observed for decades or even centuries, such as decorating a tree, sharing a kiss beneath the mistletoe, or enjoying your favorite eggnog by a toasty fire. But have you ever given these traditions any thought as to their origins or how they came to be? Let us explore some of the most fun facts about the upcoming holiday!

10 Fun Facts to help you know more about the tradition of Christmas

1) Reason why the Holiday is celebrated on December 25

Although Christmas commemorates the birth of Jesus Christ, history has no record of the precise date of the momentous occasion. The Bible makes no reference to December 25 as the occasion.

According to some historians, the date was initially selected because it fell on Saturnalia, a pagan holiday celebrated with gifts and celebrations in honor of the agricultural deity Saturn.

2) The highest-grossing Christmas film of all time is The Grinch!

Yes, it is ironic how a film about a character hating on the holiday is the highest-grossing film about it! The 2018 computer-animated film has raked in $512,858,819 worldwide.

3) The Holiday has been banned in the USA in the past

The Puritan-led English Parliament outlawed festivities in favor of a day of fasting in the middle of the 17th century. Moreover, in 1836, Alabama became the first state to officially recognize Christmas as a legal holiday. Oklahoma was the final one in 1890.

Edinburgh Gears Up For A Festive Rush (image via Getty)

4) Christmas trees are an ancient tradition

Christmas trees have a long history. During the winter solstice, the ancient Egyptians and Romans decorated with evergreens to herald the arrival of spring.

5) Santa Claus's image is heavily influenced by Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola hired Haddon Sundblom, an artist, to create a painting of Santa Claus for their yuletide-themed advertisements in 1931. The artist created the jolly image of Santa as we know it today, donning his iconic red attire.

6) The tradition of candy canes dates back to 1670

The iconic red and white sugar sticks were given to young singers at the Cologne Cathedral in Germany by the choirmaster to keep them quiet during the Living Creche tradition on the eve of the holiday.

7) The first song played in space is a Christmas carol

Guinness World Records states that the iconic holiday carol Jingle Bells was transmitted on December 16, 1965, during NASA's Gemini 6A space flight.

8) Our favorite reindeer, Rudolph, was a marketing gimmick

A copywriter for the Montgomery Ward department store produced a coloring book giveaway in 1939, which marked the introduction of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.

9) The Japanese Christmas tradition involves KFC!

It is a holiday tradition in Japan to consume KFC on that day. Orders are placed as early as two months before December 25.

10) Leaving milk and cookies for Santa comes from a Dutch tradition

According to popular belief, the tradition of leaving milk and cookies out for Santa has its origins in a Dutch tradition in which Dutch children would leave food and drinks out for St. Nicholas on his feast day.

Do you know more fun facts about the holiday? Do let us know below in the comments section!