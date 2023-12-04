Christmas trivia (with answers): 20 fun questions for the Holiday season

The holiday season is arguably the greatest time of the year, especially when accompanied by some Christmas trivia. Be it the snow, the lights, the trees, or the general feeling of merry-making, almost everyone engages in the free spirit of the holidays and celebrates the unity around.

It is also the perfect time of the year to catch up with friends and family members, something that is becoming increasing difficult to do most of the time. And gatherings bring forth the need for entertainment. Thankfully, there is almost too much to do at Christmas, but some good old-fashioned Christmas trivia never goes out of style.

So ahead of Christmas 2023, here are 20 Christmas trivia questions (with answers) that can be used to enrich knowledge, become good conversation fodder, or even play a nice little round of Christmas trivia.

20 Christmas trivia questions and their answers

Being the most popular holiday around, it might seem hard to find facts that readers don't know already. But there are many unique bits of knowledge about this huge holiday that are not known to many. Most questions in this list are aimed at the lesser-known aspects of the holiday.

The list of Christmas trivia questions and answers are as follows:

1) Question: The movie Miracle on 34th Street is based on a real-life department store. What is it?

Answer: Macy's

2) Question: What are the two other most popular names for Santa Claus?

Answer: Kris Kringle and Saint Nick

3) Question: In the classic movie, How The Grinch Stole Christmas, the Grinch was described with three words. What are they?

Answer: Stink, stank, stunk.

4) Question: Which Hollywood actor played six different roles in The Polar Express?

Answer: Tom Hanks.

5) Question: Which real-life person is Santa Claus based on?

Answer: The Christian bishop St. Nicholas.

6) Question: Which song contains the lyric "Everyone dancing merrily in the new old-fashioned way?"

Answer: Rocking Around The Christmas Tree.

7) Question: Which one of Santa's reindeer has the same name as another holiday mascot?

Answer: Cupid.

8) Question: In the movie Elf, what was the first rule of The Code of Elves?

Answer: Treat every day like Christmas.

9) Question: What is the highest-grossing Christmas movie of all time?

Answer: The Grinch

10) Question: Which fairy tale were the first gingerbread houses inspired by?

Answer: Hansel and Gretel.

11) Question: How do you say "Merry Christmas" in Spanish?

Answer: Feliz Navidad.

12) Question: What is the name of the last ghost that visits Scrooge in A Christmas Carol?

Answer: The Ghost of Christmas Yet To Come.

13) Question: What gift did the Little Drummer Boy give to the newborn Christ?

Answer: He played a song for him on his drums.

14) Question: Three of Santa's reindeers' names begin with the letter "D." What are those names?

Answer: Dancer, Dasher, and Donner.

15) Question: What is the name of George Bailey's guardian angel in It's A Wonderful Life?

Answer: Clarence Odbody.

16) Question: What was the first Christmas carol broadcast from space?

Answer: Jingle Bells in 1965.

17) Question: Which country did eggnog come from?

Answer: England.

18) Question: What did Frosty The Snowman do when a magic hat was placed on his head?

Answer: He began to dance around

19) Question: What are Christmas trees also called?

Answer: Yule-Tree.

20) Question: What was the first company that used Santa Claus in advertising?

Answer: Coca-Cola.

