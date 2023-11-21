6 upcoming Christmas movies releasing by December 2023

December is right around the corner and now seems like the best time to mark your calendar with promising upcoming Christmas movie releases to get you pumped for the holiday season. Over the years, Christmas movies have diversified when it comes to genres.

Although heartfelt movies still make up the majority of the holiday offerings each year, of late there have been other alternatives as well that offer a different take on the cheer and spirit of the beloved festival.

This year, the promising lineup of upcoming Christmas movies has something for everyone. And the best part is that viewers won't have to wait till next month to indulge in holiday-themed content. Starting this month, there will be plenty of releases, some on the big screen and others on popular streaming platforms.

However, since it may not always be possible for viewers to watch all of the upcoming Christmas movies, they should opt for the ones with the most potential in terms of a skilled cast and an intriguing premise.

Genie, Merry Little Batman and 4 other upcoming Christmas movies perfect for a holiday binge

1) Genie (November 22)

Directed by Sam Boyd, this upcoming Christmas movie stars Melissa McCarthy and Paapa Essiedu in the lead roles. Essiedu plays Bernard, who is struggling to keep his life together. His wife leaves him, and he gets fired, but just when he hits rock bottom, he comes across an antique box. He rubs it and is surprised to meet a real-life genie.

McCarthy knows exactly how to make the audience laugh, and viewers are excited to see her play the role of Flora, the genie. The upcoming Christmas movie, premiering on Peacock, will not only focus on Bernard trying to make things right with his family but will also explore Flora having new experiences in the city.

2) Family Switch (November 30)

This upcoming Christmas movie, directed by McG, is based on a children's book written by Amy Krouse Rosenthal. The story focuses on a family who mysteriously switch places with one another after a cosmic event. When parents Jess (Jennifer Garner) and Bill (Ed Helms) have to experience life as their teenage daughter and son, they gain a new understanding of their children.

Viewers who have a soft spot for feel-good movies with plenty of heartwarming moments will enjoy this upcoming Christmas movie releasing on Netflix.

3) Candy Cane Lane (December 1)

Eddie Murphy plays the lead in this upcoming Christmas movie releasing on Prime Video. Directed by Reginald Hudlin, the story focuses on Chris Carver (Murphy), who is determined to win the annual Christmas decorating contest in his neighborhood. In his bid to outdo his neighbors, he unwittingly makes a deal with a mischievous elf that comes at a heavy price.

From the trailer, it looks like a fun, light-hearted movie that the whole family can watch and enjoy together.

4) Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever (December 8)

Fans of the Diary of a Wimpy Kid film series are looking forward to this upcoming Christmas movie set to release on Disney+. Directed by Luke Cormican, the story focuses on Greg who wants a game console but staying good proves to be harder than he expected. Making things worse, a blizzard forces the Heffley family to stay indoors together.

In this installment, Greg will be voiced by Wesley Kimmel instead of Brady Noon. Witty and goofy as always, this movie will give fans a chance to see their favorite characters in a holiday setting.

5) Merry Little Batman (December 8)

Releasing on Prime Video next month, this animated Christmas movie has been directed by Mike Roth. In this movie, Batman is called away and the supervillains take this opportunity to "steal Christmas". However, Damian, Bruce's son steps up and transforms himself into "Little Batman" to defend his home and the people of the city.

It is always a treat for young DC fans to watch underdog superheroes rise up to the occasion and this anticipated movie has plenty of such moments. Also, since Bruce didn't have his own father for most of his growing-up years, it would be interesting to see how he raises and supports Damian.

6) The Sacrifice Game (December 8)

Viewers who are looking for something different than the usual feel-good content should check out this upcoming Christmas movie releasing on Shudder next month. Directed by Jenn Wexler, it is set in the 1970s. Two young students stay back at their boarding school for the holidays but things go horribly wrong when they are visited by an evil group who want to summon a demon.

Starring Mena Massoud, Olivia Scott Welch, and Gus Kenworthy, among others, this upcoming Christmas movie is perfect for viewers who enjoy slasher films with unexpected twists and plenty of gruesome murders.

Movie lovers who like indulging in Christmas-themed movies during this time of the year wouldn't want to miss out on these interesting holiday special titles.