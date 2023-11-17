10 Hallmark holiday movies coming before Christmas 2023

With Christmas just more than a month away, Hallmark Channel has already started spreading the festive spirit. The network kicked off the season with their Christmas-themed movie lineup.

The Countdown to Christmas started off on October 20, 2023 and, is set to continue until December 21, 2023. Alongside, Movies & Mysteries has also kicked off their Miracles of Christmas lineup of new titles.

The channel is set to drop over 30 new titles this season for you, and each and every one of them will definitely have that pinch of Christmas magic in them. If the cold air on your skin has gotten you in the festive spirit, then we have what you're looking for. In this article, we have curated a list of our favorite picks from Hallmark's upcoming titles that you can watch before the festivities start.

10 new films to watch on Hallmark before Christmas 2023

1) A Merry Scottish Christmas

A Merry Scottish Christmas (Image via Hallmark)

A Merry Scottish Christmas is an upcoming film from Hallmark's Countdown to Christmas lineup of films. The film is directed by Dustin Rikert, with a screenplay written by Andrea Canning and Andrew Gernhard alongside Rikert.

The film is set to star Lacey Chabert, Scott Wolf, James Robinson, Janet Grene, Kellie Blaise, and others in pivotal roles. This would see the stars, Chabert and Wolf, coming together on screen 23 years after working together on Party of Five.

The official synopsis for the film reads as follows:

"When estranged siblings, Lindsay and Brad Morgan travel to Scotland at Christmas to reunite with their mother Jo, a big family secret is revealed."

A Merry Scottish Christmas is set to premiere on November 18 at 8 p.m. ET.

2) Catch Me If You Claus

Catch Me If You Claus (Image via Hallmark)

Catch Me If You Claus is an upcoming romantic drama from their Countdown to Christmas banner. The film is directed by Bradley Walsh, with Nina Weinman writing the screenplay.

The cast for the film features Katerina Maria, Michael Barbuto, Italia Ricci, Samantha Brown, Suzanne Cyr, Luke Macfarlane, Samantha Nicole Hart, and others in pivotal roles.

The official synopsis for the film reads as follows:

"Avery Quinn's shot at anchoring news clashes with a Santa-suited intruder, Chris, who insists he's Santa's son on a first Christmas mission. They unravel a career-making story together."

Catch Me If You Claus is set to premiere on November 23, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET.

3) Christmas in Notting Hill

Christmas in Notting Hill (Image via Hallmark)

Christmas in Notting Hill is another upcoming romantic drama from Hallmark's Countdown to Christmas lineup. Alie Liebert directs the movie, with a screenplay written by Alex Yonks. The film stars Clodagh Moriarty, Sarah Ramos, William Moseley, and Joelle Rae in pivotal roles.

The official synopsis for the film reads as follows:

"Famous soccer star, Graham Savoy, has always been too busy for love, but when he comes home to Notting Hill for Christmas, he changes his mind after meeting Georgia – a visiting American and the one person who has no idea who he is."

The film is set to premiere on Hallmark on November 25, 2023, at 6 p.m. ET.

4) Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up

Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up (Image via Hallmark)

Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up is an upcoming comedy-drama under the Countdown to Christmas banner. The film is directed by Maclain Nelson, with Christopher Sey working on the screenplay. The cast features Lacey Chabert, Wes Brown, Eliza Hayes Maher, Walter Platz, and others in pivotal roles.

The official synopsis from Hallmark reads as follows:

"As the holidays approach, Emily and Jared are looking forward to celebrating the holidays together again, this time as a couple. Emily, now embracing Evergreen Lane’s uniquely festive spirit, is ready to work with Jared, Ned, Mary Louise and Pamela to make this year’s Christmas celebrations the best yet – even if being the HOA president’s girlfriend doesn’t stop those dreaded decorating citations."

Keeping true to the original 2022 film, Lit Up brings back the battle of holiday decorations, but this time with new contenders.

"When a house on the block goes up for sale, it causes quite a stir with residents. When the soon-to-be neighbors turn out to be holiday royalty, it looks like this year’s competition is about to heat up. As the welcoming committee prepares for the new arrivals, only one thing is certain – this Christmas, Evergreen Lane is going to sleigh!"

Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up is set to premiere on November 25, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET, right after Christmas in Notting Hill.

5) My Norwegian Holiday

My Norwegian Holiday (Image via Hallmark)

My Norwegian Holiday is an upcoming romance drama from the house of Hallmark's Countdown to Christmas on the first day of December. The film is directed by David Mackay, with Betsy Morris writing the screenplay. The cast for the film features Rhiannon Fish, David Elsendoorn, Peter Vollebregt, Karen Connell, Conor Mullen, and others in pivotal roles.

The official synopsis for the film reads as follows:

"JJ, grieving the loss of her grandmother and seeking dissertation inspiration, stumbles upon an unexpected holiday destiny. Meeting Henrik, a Norwegian from Bergen, their connection deepens when he discovers she has a troll figurine from his hometown.

To explore the troll’s history and her grandmother’s ties, JJ agrees to join Henrik on a journey to Norway. In Bergen, they’re drawn into Henrik’s family Christmas and wedding traditions, with his sister’s wedding the day before Christmas Eve. JJ embarks on a holiday adventure, uncovering the troll’s origins and finding her own path to healing, love and family."

My Norwegian Holiday is set to premiere on December 1, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET.

6) A Not So Royal Christmas

A Not So Royal Christmas (Image via Hallmark)

A Not So Royal Christmas is an upcoming romantic TV movie from the Countdown to Christmas banner. Produced by Jesse Prupas, the cast for the film includes Michael Hough, Brooke D'Orsay, Will Kemp, José Arias, Fuad Ahmed, Maria Frankis, and others in pivotal roles.

While the movie may sound similar to Hallmark's 2014 original, A Royal Christmas, the two films are not connected. The official synopsis for the film reads as follows:

"Tabloid journalist Charlotte attempts to land an interview with a reclusive Count. In response, the royal family has a groundskeeper opose as the Count since the real one fled years ago."

A Not So Royal Christmas is set to release on December 2, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET.

7) Round and Round

Round and Round (Image via Hallmark)

Round and Round is an upcoming romantic comedy from the house of Hallmark. The film is directed by Stacey N. Harding, with a screenplay written by Tamar Laddy. The cast features Vic Michaelis, Bryan Greenberg, David Attar, Rick Hoffman, David Epstein, Marnie Mahannah, and others in pivotal roles.

The official synopsis from Hallmark reads as follows:

"Rachel’s stuck in a time loop, reliving the night of her parents’ Hanukkah party. Can Zach, the “nice boy” Grandma’s trying to set her up with, help her make it to tomorrow?"

Round and Round is set to release under the Countdown to Christmas banner on December 10, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET.

8) Friends & Family Christmas

Friends & Family Christmas (Image via Hallmark)

Friends & Family Christmas is an upcoming queer romance film under the Countdown to Christmas banner. The screenplay for the film is written by Gary Goldstein and Tracy Andreen. The cast for the film features queer actors Alie Liebert and Humberly Gonzalez in the lead roles.

The official synopsis for the film reads as follows:

"Overwhelmed by Christmas events and a surprise visit from her parents, photographer Dani asks lawyer Amelia for help. Pretending to date is the perfect solution until real feelings develop."

Friends & Family Christmas is set to arrive on December 17, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET.

9) Heaven Down Here

Heaven Down Here (Image via Hallmark)

Heaven Down Here is an upcoming romance drama from Hallmark Movies & Mysteries channel's Miracles of Christmas. The film is executive produced by Mickey Guyton alongside Laurie Pozmantier, with the screenplay being adapted from Guyton's 2020 country song of the same name.

The film stars Krystal Joy Brown, Tina Lifford, Juan Riedinger, Richard Harmon, and Phylicia Rashad in pivotal roles. The official synopsis for the film reads as follows:

"Inspired by Mickey Guyton’s song of the same name, “Heaven Down Here” tells the story of four disparate people who find themselves stranded in a local diner on Christmas Eve when a snowstorm hits the town. Imami is a widowed mother of two who’s having trouble making ends meet and reluctantly agrees to work the Christmas Eve shift, where she clashes with her boss Dan, who doesn’t exactly embody the Christmas spirit.

Felix is a local pastor desperately trying to secure food for parishioners while his faith is challenged by his son's alienation. Clara is a hospice nurse with an obstinate patient and whose daughter is moving away, causing her to question her place in this world. Throughout the evening, these four bicker, bond and unwittingly provide each other with the answer to their respective prayers."

Heaven Down Here is set to premiere on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries on December 14, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET.

10) Miracle in Bethlehem, PA

Miracle in Bethlehem, PA, is an upcoming romantic drama from Hallmark's Movies & Mysteries. The film is directed by Jeff Beesley, with the screenplay written by Laura Kampo Lennon. The cast features Laura Vandervoort, Benjamin Ayres, Teryl Rothery, Amy Groening, and others in pivotal roles.

The official synopsis for the film reads as follows:

"A single woman with a newly adopted baby gets stuck in Bethlehem, PA. With no room at the Inn she's forced to stay with a stranger who turns out to be the miracle she needed."

Miracle in Bethlehem, PA, is set to premiere on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries on December 21, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET.

If you want to get into the end-of-year mood, then Hallmark has you covered with their endless list of Christmas and holiday-themed films. And the aforementioned titles are some of our top picks that you should add to your watchlist before Christmas.