A Fabled Holiday cast list: Brooke D’Orsay, Ryan Paevey, and others to star in Hallmark's Christmas film

A Fabled Holiday, Hallmark Channel's brand-new Christmas film, is all set to air on the network on Saturday, December 3, 2022, and this film is for the child within us all. With a promising cast led by Brooke D'Orsay and Ryan Paevey, the film revolves around two childhood best friends who reunite as adults in a town similar to a fictional one from a story that they were fond of growing up.

Directed by Ruby Munro, the official synopsis of A Fabled Holiday, as per Hallmark Channel, reads:

"Talia and her childhood best friend Anderson delight in the pages of A Wunderbrook Christmas Story, in which a town full of Christmas spirit restores its visitors during their times of deep turmoil. Years later, Talia is a stalled writer who’s given up her pen, and Anderson is a doctor, shaken after a patient’s passing. They unexpectedly reunite in a curiously similar-looking town depicted in the book they loved, along with widower Charles and soon-to-be-divorced couple, Keith and Diane."

It continues:

"The local townspeople, led by Judy and Miles, worry they may not fulfill their mission in time for the closing Night of Wunder event this year, putting access to the secretly magical town in jeopardy. Nonetheless, as these visitors enjoy the town’s Week of Wunder festivities, with the clock ticking, each person is slowly starting to heal."

Hallmark Channel's A Fabled Holiday will see Brooke D'Orsay's and Ryan Paevey's childhood dreams come true

Brooke D'Orsay as Talia

Brooke D'Orsay is best known for her roles in Hallmark projects such as Wedding of a Lifetime, A Dickens of a Holiday!, A Godwink Christmas: Second Chance, and in Netflix's Grace and Frankie and USA Network's Royal Pains. She is an actor who started her career as a member of Trailervision, a Toronto-based improv troupe. She eventually moved to LA to pursue acting.

Brooke D'Orsay will be seen as Talia, a struggling writer who reunites with her childhood best friend in a town similar to the fictional one that they fell in love with growing up, in A Fabled Holiday.

Ryan Paevey as Anderson

Ryan Paevey is an actor best known for playing Detective Nathan West on ABC's General Hospital. He has appeared in Hallmark projects like Unleashing Mr. Darcy, Harvest Love, Marrying Mr. Darcy, Hope at Christmas, From Friend to Fiance, A Summer Romance, Christmas at the Plaza, and Two Tickets to Paradise. Before becoming an actor, Paevey worked as a model and was featured in Christina Aguilera's Your Body.

Ryan Paevey will be seen as Anderson, a troubled doctor and Talia's childhood best friend, in A Fabled Holiday.

John Prowse as Charles

With about 70 credited appearances, John Prowse has been a part of the industry since the late 90s. He is best known for his roles in Riverdale, The Haunting of Bly Manor, Stargate SG- 1, and will be playing Coach Wade in the 2023 Grease spinoff series Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies. Prowse, apart from being an actor, has also written and directed a short film titled Wendy 1968.

John Prowse will be seen as Charles, a widower who ends up in the same town as Talia and Anderson, in A Fabled Holiday.

Rochelle Greenwood as Judy

Rochelle Greenwood is an actor best known for her roles in Peacemaker, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, and Code Black. Greenwood has also voiced characters in video games such as Dishonored 2, Hitman, Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII, Dishonored: The Brigmore Witches, Hitman: Absolution, and Dishonored.

Rochelle Greenwood will be seen as Judy, one of the residents of the town that Talia, Anderson, and Charles find themselves in, in A Fabled Holiday.

Apart from the actors mentioned above, the following artists will be seen in supporting roles in A Fabled Holiday:

Madeline Hirvonen as Young Talia

Victor Colotla as Young Anderson

Daphne Hoskins as Izzy

David Attar as Keith

Jake Guy as Jake

Benjamin Jacobson as Ryan

Carmel Amit as Diane

John Murphy as Miles

Patti Alan as Mildred

Anglea Palmer as Sloane

Produced by Hallmark Channel, A Fabled Holiday will air on the network on Saturday, December 3, 2022.

