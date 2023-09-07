From the endless list of swoon-worthy shows put forth by the South Korean entertainment industry, there are quite a handful of romantic K-dramas on Disney Plus Hotstart that fans can get a hold of. The India-based OTT streaming platform initially only dealt with movies and shows released in and around India, with little interaction with Western content.

However, given its obvious popularity and mass interest, it has now opened up space for Korean-based shows and films. While the collection of romantic K-dramas on Disney Plus Hotstar is considerably limited compared to other globalized OTT platforms, it still managed to impress viewers by selecting some of the most golden and much-appreciated releases in the industry.

5 romantic K-dramas on Disney Plus Hotstar that will make your heart flutter

1) Love All Play

First on the list of romantic K-dramas on Disney Plus Hotstar is Love All Play, released in 2022, which also goes by the title 493km for You or Going to You at a Speed of 493km. Starring a wide range of actors like Park Ju-hyun, Chae Jong-hyeop, Park Ji-hyun, Kim Mu-jun, and Seo Ji-hye, the show revolves around the lives of a group of badminton players.

When two passionate badminton players meet each other as mixed-doubles partners during their practice sessions, their bond goes beyond the boundaries and inevitably blossoms into love.

2) Snowdrop

While Love All Play is filled with passion for sports and young love, Snowdrop, which was released in 2021, adopts more mature themes among the romantic K-dramas on Disney Plus Hotstar. Starring BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Jung Hae-in, the show revolves around two university students who met in Seoul in 1987.

When the male lead with bloody wounds that resulted from his participation in a protest against the dictatorship of South Korea's government meets the female lead, she takes him into her dorm room, treats him, and hides him from the eyes of the government. While love blossoms between the two, certain twists in the narrative complicate their already tangled relationship.

3) Soundtrack #1

Adding to the much-loved trope of best friends becoming lovers is the next show on the list of romantic K-dramas on Disney Plus Hotstar. Released in 2022 and starring the two much-loved faces of the K-drama industry, Park Hyung-sik and Han So-hee, the show depicts the blossoming love between two childhood friends with a twenty-year-old history.

When the two come together to collaborate and create music, the line between love and friendship slowly starts to erase itself. Filled with angst and swoon-worthy scenes, the K-drama is an unarguable heart-flutterer.

4) Call It Love

In pure contrast to Soundtrack #1, the next show on the list of romantic K-dramas on Disney Plus Hotstar is an enemies-to-lovers trope titled Call It Love.

Starring Lee Sung-kyung and Kim Young-kwang, the 2023 K-drama revolves around the life of a female lead who hits rock bottom after learning about her father's infidelity and is left homeless after her father's mistress kicks her out of the home.

As she proceeds with her life filled with vengeance and a strong aim to take revenge on those who perpetuated her downfall, her plans get shattered when she meets her supposed enemy, the son of the mistress. When he turns out to be an absolute sweetheart, love inevitably blossoms between the two.

5) Rain or Shine

The last on the list of romantic K-dramas on Disney Plus Hotstar is Rain or Shine, starring 2 PM's Lee Junho, Won Jin-A, Lee Ki-woo, and Kang Han-na. Released in 2017, the show revolves around the lives of three youngsters who lost their loved ones in the same building collapse.

As they come together to construct a replacement building at the spot of the accident, they also help and aid each other in navigating through their drenching grief and the haunting tragedy. Inevitably, they also find love through the comfort they radiate towards each other.

As the streaming platform continues to move forward with its releases and promotions, fans hope that there will be more romantic K-dramas on Disney Plus Hotstar in the future.