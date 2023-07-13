"Sounds silly": Fans react as Lee Jun-ho is reportedly to act as a super hero in the upcoming drama Cashero

On July 13, 2023, the South Korean media outlet Seoul Economic Star reported that Lee Jun-ho will appear in the upcoming Netflix series Cashero, based on the webtoon of the same name. In response to this report, JYP Entertainment, the actor's agency, stated,

“Lee Junho has been offered to star in Cashero and is currently reviewing it.”

The upcoming comedy and action drama will revolve around the lives of different superheroes who have taken a pledge to protect the lives of ordinary people.

Upon hearing the news, K-drama fans had different reactions to the casting offer, as the storyline and Lee Jun-ho's character seemed hilariously funny. They expressed their desire to learn more about it.

"Lee Jun-ho as a superhero? I love it": Fans are going gaga over the actor's latest casting news

If Lee Jun-ho accepts the casting offer, he will portray the superhero Kang Sang-woong, who is dedicated to saving the lives of ordinary people. One unique aspect of the character that adds to the humor is that Kang Sang-woong becomes more powerful the more cash he has. Therefore, in order to increase his physical strength, he needs to accumulate more cash and live with it.

K-drama fans are excited and elated about this casting news. They hope that Lee Jun-ho accepts the offer, as the drama is bound to be even funnier and more hilarious, considering the unique storyline of the upcoming Netflix series Cashero. Upon hearing the casting news, some fans even tried to read the webtoon and suggested that the protagonist should not necessarily have his own money to gain strength. They commented that the drama is undoubtedly going to be funny.

Some overly excited fans are even commenting that since JYP Entertainment has addressed the fact that the actor is reviewing the offer, it simply means that it's confirmed for them. However, nothing can be stated for certain yet.

The upcoming drama Cashero will reportedly be directed by the renowned and prominent director Lee Chang-min, known for directing hit comedy dramas such as Welcome to Waikiki 1, Welcome to Waikiki 2, and others.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the confirmation statement from Lee Jun-ho's agency. The actor is currently appearing in JTBC's ongoing office and romance drama King the Land alongside Lim YoonA.

Lee Jun-ho debuted as an actor in 2013

Lee Jun-ho is a member of the K-pop group 2PM. He made his debut with the group in 2008 through their first single, 10 Points out of 10 Points, and quickly garnered recognition for his attractive appearance, impressive singing abilities, and exceptional dancing talent.

He debuted as an actor in the movie Cold Eyes in 2013. He went on to showcase his acting prowess in various dramas such as The Red Sleeve, Good Manager, Wok of Love, and Confession.

The 34th Korean PD Awards hosted their yearly event on April 13, 2022, where producing directors and entertainers were recognized for their contributions to society and culture in the past year. He emerged as the Best Actor winner for his outstanding performance in The Red Sleeve, becoming the first idol-turned-actor to receive this accolade.

He also added to his achievements by winning the TikTok Popularity Award and Best Actor—TV at the esteemed 58th Baeksang Arts Awards, once again making history as the first idol-turned-actor to win the latter category.

No filming or release date of Cashero has been announced yet.

