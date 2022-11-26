Haul Out the Holly cast list: Lacey Chabert, Wes Brown, and others to star in Hallmark's Christmas movie

The Christmas season is special for channels like Hallmark, which prepares an extensive list of films to accentuate the season like Maclain Nelson's Haul Out the Holly.

The film will follow Lacey Chabert as a young woman who returns to her hometown to spend Christmas but finds her parents leaving town during the break. The film will be centered around her exploration of the local festivities and eventual acceptance.

The synopsis for the film reads:

"Emily arrives home, hoping to visit her parents, only to discover that they are leaving on a trip of their own. As she stays at their house for the holidays, their HOA is determined to get Emily to participate in the neighborhood’s many Christmas festivities."

The film features several talented actors including Wes Brown, Stephen Tobolowsky, and Melissa Peterman. Ahead of the film's premiere on November 26, 2022, at 8 pm EST, here are details about the cast members of Haul Out the Holly.

Who are the lead actors in Hallmark's Haul Out the Holly?

Lacey Chabert as Emily

Actress Lacey Chabert is a pretty familiar figure among television fans thanks to her role in the Golden Globe Award-winning FOX television series Party of Five. She was born in Purvis, Mississippi, and is widely considered one of the best young actors from her hometown.

She started out early with advertisements and soon got her big break with the Broadway production of Les Miserables. Her expansive resume consists of gems like ABC's Baby Daddy and All My Children. Lacey is also a familiar figure in movies like Lifetime's What If God Were The Sun, Hallmark's Moonlight in Vermont and A Royal Christmas. She is also famous for her role as Gretchen Wieners in 2004's cult classic film Mean Girls.

Wes Brown as Jared

A versatile actor with a drive for perfection, Wes Brown is perhaps best known for his role in True Blood, one of the most popular shows of its time. He was born in Fort Worth, Texas, and raised in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Brown got his big break with the Jerry Bruckheimer-produced 2006 sports drama, Glory Road, which was shot in his hometown. He has appeared in several big productions like CSI: Miami, Criminal Minds, NCIS, and NCIS: New Orleans. Brown is quite a known face among TV enthusiasts. He plays the role of Emily's childhood friend in Haul Out the Holly.

Stephen Tobolowsky as Ned

The Goldbergs actor is one of the most experienced actors on this list, having appeared in over 100 films and TV shows in his decades-long career. Born in Dallas, Texas, Stephen Tobolowsky came to prominence with Pop TV’s One Day at a Time. He will play the role of Ned's neighbor in Haul Out the Holly.

His film credits include The Philadelphia Experiment, Nobody’s Fool, Spaceballs, Mississippi Burning, Thelma & Louise, Bird on a Wire, Basic Instinct, and Groundhog Day.

Other actors in Haul Out the Holly

Haul Out the Holly has several other talented actors making an appearance. These include Melissa Peterman as Pamela, Ellen Travolta as Mary Louise, Peter Jacobson as Albert, Carrie Morgan as Gail, and Laura Wardle as Belinda. The Hallmark film also has Jake Stormoen as Dan, Lila Clark as Nicole, and Charlotte Witt as Helen.

The film will premiere on the Hallmark channel on November 26, 2022, at 8 pm EST.

