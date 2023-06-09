The Ultimatum: Queer Love: Which couples are still together and who broke up?

The popular Netflix show, The Ultimatum: Queer Love premiered the reunion episode on June 7, 2023, opening up Pandora's box of which couples are still together and which aren't anymore. Only one of the five couples who entered the show is currently together.

The official synopsis of The Ultimatum: Queer Love reads,

"Tie the knot or call it quits? Five long-term couples are put under pressure to get married or move in this queer-centric spin-off of The Ultimatum."

In a recent interview with POPSUGAR, Joanna Garcia Swisher discussed the love between the couples and her experience hosting The Ultimatum: Queer Love. She said,

“At the heart of it, there’s just so much love between the people that participated in the show, and it was just really amazing to see how vulnerable they were, and how willing they were to go there and experience the task at hand."

Now the fans will get to see which couple ultimately stood through the test of time and who split up.

The Ultimatum: Queer Love's Sam Mark and Aussie Chau are the only couple who are still together

1) Sam Mark and Aussie Chau

Sam Mark and Aussie Chay are still together after The Ultimatum: Queer Love reunion and their love has grown even stronger after going through the experience together. Aussie shared their journey of self-discovery, saying,

“[Sam] was asking me questions and I was like, ‘Yeah, I’ve always felt like I was male since I was a little kid. She allowed that space for me to explore and I’m still exploring."

They continued,

"Am I nonbinary, am I trans man? Am I transmasculine? These are all the things that weren’t in my vocabulary growing up. Having a partner who’s supportive in that journey has allowed me the space to do that.”

The one simple rule that helped their relationship was that they, as individuals, came first, followed by their relationship.

2) Lexi Goldberg and Rae Cheung-Sutton

Lexi and Rae left The Ultimatum: Queer Love as a couple but split shortly after filming the Queer Love reunion. Communication was one of the factors that presented a challenge in their relationship. Rae shared,

“We were good at the reunion, and then afterwards we were still rehashing things. [Lexi] started a new career and her lifestyle really changed and we were having trouble navigating that and things from the past. It just kind of just got to a point where we couldn’t come to terms on certain differences.”

As Rae is healing and moving on, Lexi has found her new beau, Kristin "Zanc" Zancanelli, the photographer.

3) Vanessa and Xander

Vanessa Papa and Xander Boger, unfortunately, called it quits after their respective trial marriages with Rae and Yoly Rojas. Their reunion was emotional, but Xander revealed that after some time had passed, it didn't feel as authentic. They shed light on their relationship with Yoly, saying,

"After the reunion, it was just like, poof, she was gone. It felt like her intentions again were not in the right place and not in my best interest."

Vanessa expressed her hopes for a future friendship but admitted that it's currently a struggle.

4) Mal and Yoly

Mal Wright and Yoly Rojas also split shortly after The Ultimatum: Queer Love ended. Their passionate romance was one too relatable for the fans. Despite not being on speaking terms, Mal still considers Yoly "like family." She says,

“Yoly is a fantastic person and she’s a human doing the best that she can like all of us."

Yoly, on the other hand, expressed her desire to focus on herself after a string of relationships and to embrace her singlehood.

"I’ve been in relationships since I was 17, one after another. I haven’t spent that much time alone. I’ve always had a partner, and I’m either spending the night at their house or she’s over at mine. But post-show, I’ve been single as f—k, like, actively single."

5) Tiff and Mildred

Tiff Der and Mildred Woody got engaged on The Ultimatum: Queer Love, but their relationship soured after the reunion. Mildred mentioned that,

"I am more aware of what I want in a marriage and what I don’t. Yes, marriage is the goal, but I just have to be patient to get it right. I still have stthe rength within me to fight for love and most importantly for what I deserve.”

It was revealed that Mildred had been arrested after an argument with Tiff. Tensions escalated during the reunion, as Tiff walked out early. She told Tudum,

“I had no ill intent toward [Mildred] and then she berates me onstage and it ripped open a huge Band-Aid for me.”

Tiff is now focusing on her healing and pressing a pause on the quest for love.

The Ultimatum: Queer Love season 1 is now streaming on Netflix.

