How did Lexi react to Rae and Vanessa's relationship on The Ultimatum: Queer Love episode 4? Feud explored

Netflix dropped the first four episodes of The Ultimatum: Queer Love on Wednesday, May 24, and things are already heating up between the couples. Lexi, who brought Rae to the show to convince her to tie the knot, was shocked to learn that her partner had slept with her trial wife, Vanessa, just days after starting the experiment.

Lexi and Rae have been dating for the past three years, but the latter was still not ready to take the big leap with Lexi. So, she gave an ultimatum for Rae to get engaged by the end of the experiment or break up with her. Rae and Lexi spent three weeks with other contestants as their trial wives to explore a new relationship.

Lexi did not expect Rae to sleep with Vanessa and said the whole situation felt like a "betrayal." She confessed that she was sick to her stomach and could not understand why someone would even want to marry a girl like Vanessa. Lexi had doubts that Vanessa's intentions were not right and had asked Rae to be careful of her.

Lexi cried after receiving such big news on the phone from Rae herself and said,

"The person I thought loved me came here and then slept with that person. It feels like a betrayal. I’m sick to my stomach about it… Why would I ever want to marry someone like that?"

She explained that according to her gut, Vanessa had just come to the show to be famous and not form a serious relationship.

Lexi and Vanessa got into an argument in The Ultimatum: Queer Love episode 4

Lexi confronted Vanessa about the situation in front of The Ultimatum: Queer Love cast. She asked Vanessa if she had any romantic feelings for Rae, but the latter denied it. Vanessa initially tried to label it as an "accident" but backtracked on her words later. Lexi wanted to know why Rae trusted Vanessa so much to sleep with her.

Lexi kept on shouting at Vanessa, who asked her to confront Rae. It does not look like Rae and Lexi will go back to their normal relationship, as in the upcoming preview, the former slams Lexi for her behavior. She reminds her that she came on The Ultimatum: Queer Love to rediscover herself while Lexi cannot stop fighting Vanessa, accusing her of "f*cking with our life."

About The Ultimatum: Queer Love couple Rae and Lexi

Rae and Lexi have been dating for the past three years. Lexi has been dropping several hints to Rae that she wants to get married, but the latter has doubts about the relationship not being picture-perfect. Rae revealed in a confessional that she always envisioned a partner who would chase her down the street, but Lexi told her that she would not be able to live up to her expectations.

Lexi does not want to push Rae against a wall to give her the ultimatum but hopes to get "clarity" from the experiment. After staying with another partner for three weeks, the couple will start their own version of mock marriage to decide whether they want to get married.

The Ultimatum: Queer Love episodes 1 to 4 are now available to stream on Netflix. Episodes 5 to 8 of the show will release next Wednesday, May 31, and episodes 9 and 10 will drop on June 7.

Poll : 0 votes