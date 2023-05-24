The Ultimatum: Queer Love season 1- Why did Vanessa refuse Xander's offer to leave the show early?

Netflix dropped the first four episodes of The Ultimatum: Queer Love on Wednesday, May 24. 5 couples joined the popular show, where one of the partners has given the final ultimatum to their love partner to either marry them or end their relationship. The show's participants will live three weeks in a mock marriage with other contestants, not their own partner, to see if they can start a new relationship, get engaged with their real girlfriend, or return home single.

One of the contestants, Xander, was eager to start a new life with her girlfriend Vanessa, whom she had been dating for the past four years. Even before the first date with others, Xander asked Vanessa not to join the show so they would not have to see other people.

Xander confessed that she could not picture Vanessa with anyone else, but the latter refused her offer. She told Xander that it would "not solve anything" in their relationship, as Xander wanted to get married, but Vanessa wished to live with "freedom." She also called her a "sucker" for being so attached to her.

Vanessa warned Xander that she could develop feelings for anyone else on The Ultimatum: Queer Love and asked her not to be "jealous." Xander was upset about this statement and asked Vanessa to take this experience seriously.

Vanessa is flirting with two cast members of The Ultimatum: Queer Love Season 1

Vanessa was very excited to meet other women as she had just dated Xander after coming out and was dating men before that. She even joked in front of the cameras that she would date every cast member of The Ultimatum: Queer Love.

She decided to date Lexi and Rae in front of the cameras, who had just broken up with each other for the sake of the show. Ultimately, she chose to live with Rae for three weeks as her mock wife as she "calmed her," and Rae also felt that Vanessa "would be a good wife."

Vanessa admitted in front of Lexi that she was not dating anyone seriously and later joked about wearing lingerie in front of Rae, who did not want to end things completely with her ex-partner. However, Rae and Vanessa hooked up on the show, and the latter told Lexi that she had no romantic feelings for Rae after that.

Rae is concerned that Lexi will tell the same to her family, which could ruin her relationship. However, Vanessa had no regrets about the same or possibly ending things with Xander.

Vanessa wants "freedom," while Xander wants marriage

Vanessa and Xander dated two best friends in high school. Several years after that, the two met each other near a taco truck, and Vanessa's first question to her was,

"Are you gay?"

Then, the two started to date, and Xander's ex-boyfriend blocked her after hearing the news. Now that they have been dating for four years, Xander wants some "stability" in her life, so she wants to marry Vanessa.

However, Vanessa wants "freedom" of her own, which she thinks will be destroyed after her wedding. Xander is the one who has issued the ultimatum as she wants children and will break up with Vanessa if she does not agree to the same in the last episode of The Ultimatum: Queer Love.

The first four episodes of The Ultimatum: Queer Love are now available on Netflix. Episodes 5 to 8 will be released on May 31, and episodes 9 and 10 will be dropped on June 7.

