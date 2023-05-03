"He's like my little brother": When Selena Gomez denied dating Justin Bieber 

Pop star Selena Gomez and her high-profile and very-public relationships have dominated tabloids and news circles for many years now, especially her on-and-off relationship with the 29-year-old pop star Justin Bieber. The My Mind & Me singer has also been quite vocal about her relationship with Justin Bieber.

News about Selena and Justin first began surfacing sometime in 2010. However, at the time, in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres on her show, The Ellen Show, Selena Gomez stated that Justin was like a brother to her. During the interview, when the show's host confronted her about dating Bieber, Gomez was quick to reply:

"What? Oh Brother! He's little. No, no, he's like my little brother. That's weird to me. I look bigger than him. He's sweet."

According to US Weekly, after claiming they were more like brother and sister repeatedly, Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber finally confirmed their romantic relationship in February 2011.

Since then, they were in an on-again-off-again relationship for almost eight years, before calling it quits in 2018 for good. Justin Bieber is currently married to businesswoman, model, and media personality Hailey Rhode Bieber.

"If I can be honest, it is just so cliché. Everyone dates everyone": Selena Gomez's views on dating publicly

Reportedly, in January 2020, the then 30-year-old songwriter, singer, and actress opened up about what it's like to date in the public eye, in an interview with Apple Music’s Beats 1. During the interview, Selena Gomez spoke about "the concept of having a normal human relationship":

"If I can be honest, it is just so cliché. Everyone dates everyone,...It always seems to be within a little bubble and it’s because it’s safe, right? You know, you’re wanting someone to understand what you’re going through. You’re almost wanting a counterpart of creativity as well and it’s, you know, interesting and fun."

The Lose You to Love Me singer further continued:

"But the problem with that is that you end up — whether you admit it or not — you’re having your relationship for people and not even for yourself. There’s almost this point where it’s like, ‘Oh, we’re making it known that we’re together’ or whatever, whatever it is. It’s like, you just need to decide within our world if it’s for you or is it for show."

Back in May 2017, in an interview on Miami’s Power 96.5 FM, Selena Gomez spoke about having a clear idea about how she would treat her partner in a relationship. The beloved singer said:

"I’m the kind of girl that loves tremendously big. I just have always been that girl...I will give my heart and my soul to the person that I love. It’s just how I operate."

In a 2019 interview with U.K.’s Capital FM, Gomez revealed that she wanted a lover who would be funny and most definitely not arrogant. While talking about her ideal partner in the interview, she said:

"I love playful, adventurous, but really down-to-earth and cool,"

As per US Weekly, apart from Justin Bieber, Gomez has dated other well-known celebrities over the years, including Nick Jonas, Taylor Lautner, Orlando Bloom, Niall Horan, The Weeknd, Drew Taggart, and a few others.

The news website also stated that the singer is rumored to be currently dating former One Direction member Zayn Mallik.

