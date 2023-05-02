Fact Check: Did Selena Gomez attend Met Gala 2023? Viral post debunked

Amidst the pomp and grandeur of the 2023 Met Gala, two viral photos of Selena Gomez supposedly at the event left netizens a little confused. The photos were shared on Twitter by several accounts on May 2. The images featured the 30-year-old singer in a blue see-through beaded gown with a slit.

However, the viral photos are determined to be photoshopped, as Selena did not attend this year's Met Gala. The singer was active on social media before the event to promote her cosmetics line Rare Beauty and the mental fitness ecosystem, Wondermind. However, she did not share any glimpses from the event or of her outfit online.

A few people also reacted to the viral tweets claiming that the photos were fake and that Selena did not attend the event this year nor did she share anything regarding the gala on social media in the last few days.

Selena Gomez did not attend 2023 Met Gala

The viral photos of Selena at the 2023 Met Gala might have confused a lot of people. However, a few facts were enough to prove that the images were not real and that Selena was not there at this year's Met Gala, nor was she seen walking the red carpet at the event. She was photographed in Hollywood, LA just a week ago, away from Manhattan, NYC, where the annual event was held.

Another fact that debunks the viral claim is the outfit in the viral images. It is the same outfit that English actress Lily James wore at last year's Met Gala. The color of the original outfit was periwinkle, which, in the viral images, was edited into a shade of cobalt blue. Selena Gomez's face was photoshopped into the photos, however, the color was poorly blended, making it evident that the images were altered.

lilyjamesstyle @LILYJAMESSTYLE1



📸 Met Gala 2022 wearing custom Versace 🧜‍♀️ Lily James is attending #MetGala2023 OMGGG📸 Met Gala 2022 wearing custom Versace 🧜‍♀️ Lily James is attending #MetGala2023 OMGGG📸 Met Gala 2022 wearing custom Versace 🧜‍♀️ https://t.co/kBQKSK2nvy

It seems that photoshopped images of Selena Gomez's Met Gala appearance were created because fans have been longing to see the singer at the event. Since they did not get actual photos of the pop star's red carpet look, they shared edited photos online.

Selena Gomez recently wrapped up Only Murders in the Building Season 3

Another reason why Selena Gomez could not attend this year's Met Gala could be because she seems to have a lot going on in her schedule lately, as per Cosmopolitan. She recently wrapped up the third season of the Netflix mystery series, Only Murders in the Building.

Three-time Academy Award-winning actress Meryl Streep was a guest star in season 3 of the show. The two seem to share an affectionate bond, as on April 20, Selena shared a sweet picture of herself with Meryl on Instagram and announced the wrap-up.

She addressed the show and wrote that she was not sure if she had enough words to explain how beautiful the filming experience of season 3 had been. Selena shared that the shoot was hilarious yet challenging and it was also an "absolute dream" for her. The Love You Like A Love Song hitmaker promised to post more pictures from the shoot soon.

Selena last attended the Met Gala in 2018

The Disney star last attended the Met Gala back in 2018 and went viral because of her tan. During an interview with Glamour UK last February, she called the appearance one of her most memorable beauty disasters.

She recalled:

“While I was getting ready for the Met Gala a few years ago, we put on a bit of tanning lotion and it looked beautiful, but as the night went on it kept getting darker and darker.”

She continued that when she sat down inside the event and saw a photo of herself, it looked completely orange.

Selena Gomez added:

“And here I am at this prestigious event. My first thought was, ‘I have to get out of here!’”

The singer even shared security footage of herself running inside the parking lot of The Metropolitan Museum of Art to leave the venue.

Though one of the most popular singers in recent times has not attended the Met Gala in the last few years, Selena Gomez's fans are still expectant to see her walk the red carpet at the industry's biggest night in fashion.

Poll : 0 votes