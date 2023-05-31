The Ultimatum: Queer Love season 1- Why did Lexi ask Rae to stay away from Vanessa?

Netflix released episodes 5 to 8 of The Ultimatum: Queer Love on Wednesday, May 31, where the contestants returned to their original partners after staying in a trial marriage for three weeks. One of the cast members, Lexi, was not comfortable with going back to her girlfriend Rae as the latter had gotten intimate with Vanessa, her trial wife.

Rae promised Lexi that she would not be involved with Vanessa before the trial started. However, after the betrayal, Lexi had to make a decision about forgiving Rae. She did not think that Vanessa had the right intentions of coming to The Ultimatum: Queer Love and that as an actress, she just wanted some fame.

She repeated at a dinner party that she would not have been upset if Rae had gotten intimate with someone else. After returning from another cocktail party, Lexi asked Rae why she hadn't asked Vanessa to not contact her, which the latter had done. Lexi kept on mentioning that she did not want to "look at" or "talk to" Vanessa as she was very "calculative" and knew how to "manipulate" relationships.

Rae was hurt by Lexi's comments and said in a confessional that she had just side-hugged Vanessa but her partner was just looking at the "negatives."

Lexi and Rae spent their first night apart in The Ultimatum: Queer Love episode 6

After reuniting for three weeks, Lexi felt that Rae was not the same person. She mentioned that she wasn't comfortable sharing the same room as Rae, who then decided to sleep on the couch.

On the next day of The Ultimatum: Queer Love, on a beach date, Lexi said that Rae was not being accountable for her actions. She called her out for not making a commitment to her in three years. Lexi also called Rae selfish and asked her why she did not regret her actions.

The couple got intimate after their fight and planned on re-exploring their relationship. They also confessed their love for each other but after the The Ultimatum: Queer Love cocktail party, they started to fight again. Rae called Lexi ridiculous for her claims and also tried to abandon the conversation multiple times.

Lexi revealed that she did not feel supported by Rae and looked at her with "disgust." The couple discussed their future in their final dinner and decided to make a decision based on their own needs. Lexi and Rae both were hopeful for their future as they felt that they knew each other best.

The first 10 episodes of The Ultimatum: Queer Love are already available on Netflix. Now, Rae and Lexi will make their final decision of whether they want to get engaged, find an alternative partner from the show, or stay single in the final two episodes of the show, which will be released on May 7.

