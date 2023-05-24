The Ultimatum: Queer Love: Which couples got together for their trial marriages?

Netflix dropped the first four episodes of The Ultimatum: Queer Love on Wednesday, May 24 at 03:01 a.m. ET. The show featured five couples. The premise of the show is that one of the partners from each couple gives their respective girlfriend an ultimatum to either marry them or breakup with them.

In the show, the partners paired up with another cast member of their own choice for a three-week-long fake marriage. This will help the cast members realize what they want in a marriage and see if they are able to develop a bond with someone other than their own partner.

After three weeks, the original couples will enter a fake marriage to see if there are any differences in their lives. The cast members had a week to decide who was going to be their trial wife.

The chosen partners of The Ultimatum: Queer Love season 1

Each cast member of The Ultimatum: Queer Love went on several dates to chose their trial wife within a one-week period.

Aussie and Mildred

Aussie felt that Mildred was a sweet person who could inspire anybody. Mildred also confessed that she found a safe space in Aussie and hoped that they could connect better in the future. Their connection did not last long because Aussie refused to talk to Mildred in the The Ultimatum: Queer Love experiment.

Mal and Lexi

Mal said she knew she was going to choose Lexi the moment she met her. The two have already discussed raising bi-racial kids together, and Mal praised Lexi for being a “phenomenal person.” Lexi said Mal had a “better heart” than anyone she had ever met and felt that everyone should aspire to be like her.

Lexi confessed that she would not do this with anyone else and had already started planning their perfect forever. Mal supported her through the tough moments in the experiment, and two shared a deep connection.

Rae and Vanessa

Despite her partner’s approval, Rae chose Vanessa as her trial wife as she fit in her specifications of people she usually dates. Vanessa also “confidently” chose Rae as her new partner as she felt that she would be “an amazing wife” and a lot of fun to live with.

The couple had a spark from the beginning and enjoyed doing some things together, things that Rae did not usually do with Lexi. The couple also hooked up within a few days of the experiment. This caused a verbal argument between Lexi and Vanessa.

Sam and Tiff

Tiff praised Sam’s inviting energy and felt that she could confide in her. Sam also felt that she could see a future with Tiff and chose her on the dinner table. However, Tiff explained that she did not want Sam to feel like a side tool when she was clearly still in love with her partner Mildred. After crying it out, she was ultimately matched with Sam on The Ultimatum: Queer Love.

The couple had a great understanding in the beginning of their relationship, but they started to fight over Tiff’s dog, as Sam felt that Tiff was thinking more about her dog than anyone else.

Xander and Yoly

Xander and Yoly were the first couple of The Ultimatum: Queer Love to choose each other as their mock partners for three weeks. Xander admitted that they had initially thought of choosing Rae as they had dated a “fun” girl like her in the past but was ultimately impressed with Yoly’s open heart. Xander thanked Yoly for not being “selfish.”

Yoly also accepted that she has had some of her deepest conversations with Xander and was blown away by their similarities and common goals. The couple developed a strong connection with each other within a couple of days, and Yoly confessed that she had started to care for Xander.

Fans can stream the first four episodes of The Ultimatum: Queer Love on Netflix.

