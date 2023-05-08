"So selfish!"- 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans slam Monica as she refuses to attend Gabe's wedding

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 finale aired on TLC this Sunday, May 7, at 8 pm ET. The episode featured Gabe and Isabel’s wedding day and the couple was very excited about their nuptials. Gabe compared the day to a fairy tale where he was marrying the woman of her dreams. However, things soon got sour as Gabe’s sister Monica refused to show up at the wedding.

The brother-sister duo had fought just a night before the ceremony, where Monica asked Gabe not to marry somebody who he was afraid to talk to. Gabe told Monica in anger that she created problems in his relationships after which the latter decided not to go to the wedding.

Gabe’s mother asked him to forget about the issue for the time being:

"Today is just not the day for this."

Gabe started to cry and confessed that he just wanted his mother and sister by his side. Isabel was getting angrier by the minute as Gabe was just supposed to “take a shower, get dressed and be here” but he was still in his room, crying on his bed.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans blamed the entire situation on Monica and slammed her for ruining her brother's wedding day. They called her out for being a "controlling bully" who wanted Gabe all to herself.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans call out Monica for ruining Gabe's wedding day

Just days before the ceremony, Monica had advised Gabe to get a prenup before marrying Isabel, who is a stay-at-home mother. This made Gabe very angry and he fought with his sister, not expecting that she would not even come to his wedding. Monica's absence ruined Gabe's mood and he did not even reach the ceremony hall in the episode.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans slammed Monica for not attending her brother's wedding and called her out for being a "narcissist" who did not want anyone else in her brother's life.

What happened on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 finale?

TLC's description of the episode reads:

"A family fight leaves Gabe and Isabel's wedding in jeopardy; Kris and Jeymi have an explosive reunion; Daniele and Yohan's marriage is on the rocks; Oussama asks Debbie to hear him out; Jen and Rishi's relationship reaches a breaking point."

Debbie decided to leave Morocco after breaking up with Oussama and revealed that she will never contact him again. Kris and Jeymi met each other in Colombia after a long time but ended up having a big fight after the latter yelled at Kris.

Yohan bonded with Daniele's ex but refused to apologize to the latter for his behavior.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Tell-All part one will air on TLC next Sunday, May 14, at 8 pm ET.

