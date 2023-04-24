Why are 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans slamming Gabe’s sister Monica over her prenup conversation?

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 episode 4 was aired on TLC on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at 8 pm ET. The episode saw Gabriel Paboga share some news with his mother and sister. However, it is Gabe's mother and sister's reactions have been making their rounds on Twitter, with people calling them out for it. When Gabriel told his mother and sister that he was engaged to his Colombian partner, Isabel, they weren't happy about the fact that he didn't tell them about it sooner.

The latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way saw Gabriel Paboga sitting down with his family and sharing the good news with them. While Paboga was overjoyed about his engagement, he knew that his mother and sister wouldn't be happy about it, which was why he proceeded to tell them the news at the end.

When Gabriel told them about the engagement, they were happy about it, but seemed unhappy that he didn't tell them sooner. Following the conversation on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Gabe's sister, Monica, told the cameras that it hurt them.

Both his mother and sister had advised him to get a prenuptial agreement. Fans have been sharing their reactions on social media since the incident, pointing out how overprotective his sister is being after the engagement news. They pointed out that this is why Gabriel Paboga was not ready to share the news with her mother and sister.

However, the major reason fans have been calling out the two was them asking Geb to get a prenup signed before he and Isabel married.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way cast member Gabriel Paboga's sister's thoughts on the prenuptial agreement

Neither 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way cast member Gabriel Paboga's mother nor sister have met Isabel and feel very protective of the former.

During her confessional, Gabe's mother told the cameras that her son was marrying someone she had never met before and she had a lot of worries. She added that she wanted to make sure that if she's "losing" her son to Isabel, then the latter has to be "the right person."

Gabe's sister and mother recommended the prenup because Isabel will be a stay-at-home mom who contributed to Gabriel Paboga's small business. Gabriel said that he felt like once there was a prenup involved, the couple was "setting it up for failure."

However, his sister, Monica, disagreed and said that the prenup was like an insurance policy, and called it a "protection plan."

Fans have taken to social media to call out Monica's overprotectiveness towards Gabriel and his decision to get engaged. Fans slammed Monica for trying to keep her brother from being happy, while others have pointed out what will happen when Isabel meets his sister for the first time. Some even said that Gabe should be left alone to learn things on his own without his sister interfering.

B Hosk @BranD9 Looking at the preview for next week, I can see why Gabe hesitated to tell his sister about the engagement #90dayfiance #90dayfiance theotherway Looking at the preview for next week, I can see why Gabe hesitated to tell his sister about the engagement #90dayfiance #90dayfiancetheotherway https://t.co/cDZgut4jOm

Nycole @MsNycole



Jen and her friends are so so out of pocket with the way they're going about talking to Rishi's family. Respect the way other cultures do things or move on What's wrong with Gabe's sister? Trying to block his happy. Yuck girl. Let him be him and be happy.Jen and her friends are so so out of pocket with the way they're going about talking to Rishi's family. Respect the way other cultures do things or move on #90DayFiance What's wrong with Gabe's sister? Trying to block his happy. Yuck girl. Let him be him and be happy. Jen and her friends are so so out of pocket with the way they're going about talking to Rishi's family. Respect the way other cultures do things or move on #90DayFiance

Alexis @alexis___tweets Monica, I get the concern and protectiveness. All part of being a man’s sister. But let’s be open here. And it should feel like he has a new family since he’s marrying. You’ve voiced your concerns and are in Gabe’s corner, the rest is on him #90DayFiance Monica, I get the concern and protectiveness. All part of being a man’s sister. But let’s be open here. And it should feel like he has a new family since he’s marrying. You’ve voiced your concerns and are in Gabe’s corner, the rest is on him #90DayFiance

WrigleyTheRottweiler @WrigleyRotti



#90dayfiance -Gabriel meeting up with his kin. They have NO idea that he's engaged. Scratch that. They know NOW. He's crackling with excitement while they're sitting there in silence. #90dayfiance theotherway -Gabriel meeting up with his kin. They have NO idea that he's engaged. Scratch that. They know NOW. He's crackling with excitement while they're sitting there in silence. #90dayfiance #90dayfiancetheotherway

What to expect from next week's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way?

In the preview for the next episode of the show, 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Gabriel Paboga’s sister is meeting Isabel for the first time. Gabe, however, is stressed by the idea as both women have strong personalities and love him fiercely.

Monica even told her brother that she was worried about meeting Gabriel's fiancé as she hoped that the two get along.

Gabriel told her that maybe the personalities of the two women would be very similar as they were both quite aggressive at times. While Monica and Gabriel had some disagreements about this, she seemed happy that she and Isabel had some similarities as it made her feel good knowing that he had someone in his corner.

The next episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way will air on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at 8 pm ET on TLC.

Poll : 0 votes