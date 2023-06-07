The Ultimatum: Queer Love season 1- Which couples went home together, and who broke up? 

Netflix dropped the final two episodes of The Ultimatum: Queer Love, featuring the finale and the reunion, on Wednesday, June 7. The five couples who entered into this two-month experiment, where they had a trial marriage with another person and a mock marriage with their original partners for three weeks each, had to decide if they would get engaged or walk back home single.

The partner could also have chosen to get engaged to their new partner from their trial marriage instead of choosing their original partner. Some couples who said yes to each other in the finale were separated by the time of the reunion.

The current relationship status of all of The Ultimatum: Queer Love is:

Lexi and Rae- Got engaged in the finale and are currently planning their wedding (Also, they already made up their minds about having kids soon) Mildred and Tiff- Engaged in the finale but separated by the time of the reunion, currently single Yoly and Mal- Engaged in the finale but are currently separated (Yoly also met Xander after that, but things did not work out) Sam and Aussie- Currently engaged but no wedding plans yet Xander and Vanessa- Xander refused to propose to Vanessa, and the couple broke up in the finale; currently single.

What happened in The Ultimatum: Queer Love finale and reunion?

Lexi and Rae

Lexi and Rae proposed to each other in The Ultimatum: Queer Love finale, even though the latter had slept with Vanessa during their trial marriage. Since then, the pair has been living in California together and planning to spend more time in the East Coast to be closer to their families.

Rae said that all the "What-ifs" of her issues with the topic was marriage were now gone.

Mildred and Tiff

Mildred and Tiff praised each other's flaws in their proposal and got happily engaged in The Ultimatum: Queer Love finale. However, things had turned sour by reunion time as Tiff refused to open a bank account with her and contribute financially to their shared home. Mildred also felt rejected as the mother of a son who did not connect with Tiff.

Tiff even filed a police complaint against Midred for throwing a pet gate at her and breaking glass everywhere. Needless to say, the pair is not currently together.

Yoly and Mal

After getting engaged, Yoly and Mal's happiness was short-lived as the latter failed to fulfill all of her promises of buying a house together and getting a baby. The couple broke up just two weeks after the finale and are currently "Happily broken up." Mal even called Yoly a "dangerous stranger" after knowing her for five years and was shocked to learn that she was planning to visit Xander in Hawaii when they were together.

Yoly couldn't stop hugging Xander during the finale but refused to marry her. They went to Coachella together but decided to "commit" to themselves instead of getting into a relationship.

Sam and Aussie

Sam and Aussie chose each other very easily after the latter gave Sam a literal rock to show her commitment, just like penguins. Then after an awkward silence, Aussie proposed to Sam, which she happily accepted after professing her love. They have now figured out how to give each other space, which was praised by others on The Ultimatum: Queer Love.

Aussie's family still doesn't know about Sam, and the couple is yet to make any wedding plans.

Xander and Vanessa

Xander decided to break up with Vanessa to work on herself. The couple kept on crying as Vanessa agreed that Xander deserved someone better. Vanessa even said that maybe they would meet again near a Taco stand or stay together in another life as birds.

The couple clarified at the reunion that while they still considered each other friends, they would never get back together romantically.

All the episodes of The Ultimatum: Queer Love are currently available on Netflix. Netflix is yet to confirm if the show will return for the second season.

