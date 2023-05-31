Why did Mal call Vanessa a "fruit fly" in The Ultimatum: Queer Love episode 7?

Episodes 5 to 8 of The Ultimatum: Queer Love were dropped by Netflix on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. The episodes featured the couples trying to reconnect with their original partners after three weeks of staying in a mock marriage with another partner. One of the cast members, Vanessa, did not like the fact that her girlfriend, Xander, was still texting her mock wife Yoly.

Vanessa texted Mal, Yoly's original partner, about the same thing but the latter did not take it well. Mal confronted Vanessa about trying to create a fight and felt that she should have simply told Xander not to chat with Yoly. Vanessa explained that she just found a text asking for a selfie with a winky face which she didn't think was appropriate.

Yoly explained that she was simply asking Xander to stop posting stuff online and send her a picture. Vanessa said that it was the only explanation she needed. Mal did not know about the selfie text and said that they were just chatting with each other.

Mal also slammed Vanessa for trying to "stir the pot" between her and Yoly, saying that she pretended to be a "fire starter" but was actually a "fruit fly." Later, Xander and Yoly were seen flirting with and even said "I love you" to each other.

Yoly did not want to choose before The Ultimatum: Queer Love decision day

Yoly and Xander had a very intense connection in their three-week-long trial marriage on The Ultimatum: Queer Love. At the cocktail party, they held each other's hands and had plenty of private conversations, which was something that even Mal noticed.

Mal admitted that she grieved the end of their relationship and Yoly could barely stop herself from crying. The latter even joked about going to Hawaii with Xander, who did not want to overstep her boundaries.

Yoly confessed that she loved both the women in front of The Ultimatum: Queer Love cameras. Mal seemingly tried to create a scene by asking Xander if she would choose Yoly even when she could not provide anything and was at her worst. Xander avoided the question and said that she was currently choosing herself, given that it was not decision night.

After going home, Mal started to pressurize Yoly to give her final answer. Yoly said that was grateful for her but still trying to make her decision. She also spoke about Mal not being romantic and for not showing up in the last three years of their relationship.

Mal defended her decision not to marry Yoly yet by saying that she wants to be in a better place financially. She ran out of the apartment after being overwhelmed with emotions and said that she was done shooting for The Ultimatum: Queer Love.

After failing to be affectionate towards Yoly for so long, Mal finally realized that she was what she needed in her life. Mal still had pictures of Yoly when she visited her apartment for the first time and even made her breakfast, which wasn't something she usually did.

The first eight episodes of The Ultimatum: Queer Love are available on Netflix. The final two episodes, which will show Yoly choosing between Xander and Mal, will be released on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.

