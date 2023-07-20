"Just cancel it already": DC fans write off Aquaman 2 as a flop months before release

It is a grim time for DC superheroes, particularly Aquaman, whose first film managed to make a splash at the box office. However, ahead of James Wan's Aquaman 2, which is set to be released in December 2023, the excitement seems to have dimmed significantly. This is a direct result of The Flash and Shazam 2 underperforming at the box office, as well as in the critics' books.

This response to the upcoming Jason Momoa film came after new details about the upcoming film surfaced. According to a recent report by The Hollywood Reporter, the film has undergone three rounds of reshoots and has removed the Batman cameo by Ben Affleck - who played the role in Snyderverse - as a way of wrapping up the existing DCEU, since Gunn reportedly did not want to portray any hope for the future of the franchise.

This has not gone down well with fans. Many have already predicted that DC would suffer another loss with the upcoming James Wan sequel and called for the film to be canceled.

A tweet reply to Discussing Film's post about the upcoming DCEU film (Image via Twitter)

Fans disappointed with DC's upcoming Aquaman 2 amidst uncertain future

With James Gunn, the man behind Marvel's highly successful Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, at the helm now, the DCEU is set to go through a myriad of changes, a move that has sparked backlash and support in equal measure.

The main reason why fans are not very pleased with the upcoming Jason Momoa film is the uncertainty surrounding the DC universe. Many believe that Aquaman 2 serves little purpose if DC does not plan on building a coherent universe circling the ocean-based superhero - which does not seem to be a possibility with the removal of Affleck's cameo.

In line with this, one fan pointed out that DC should have let Zack Snyder "finish his vision" instead of allowing Gunn to develop a new universe.

A tweet reply to Discussing Film's post about the upcoming DCEU film (Image via Twitter)

Some are also convinced that Aquaman 2 is not going to impress in the box office either.

A tweet reply to Discussing Film's post about the upcoming DCEU film (Image via Twitter)

A tweet reply to Discussing Film's post about the upcoming DCEU film (Image via Twitter)

A tweet reply to Discussing Film's post about the upcoming DCEU film (Image via Twitter)

A tweet reply to Discussing Film's post about the upcoming DCEU film (Image via Twitter)

A tweet reply to Discussing Film's post about the upcoming DCEU film (Image via Twitter)

A tweet reply to Discussing Film's post about the upcoming DCEU film (Image via Twitter)

Aquaman 2 will premiere theatrically on December 20, 2023.