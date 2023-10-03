Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds 2023 net worth - NFL appearance with Taylor Swift, Sophie Turner explained

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, the dynamic Hollywood power couple, are celebrated not only for their iconic roles but also for their astute business acumen. Their combined net worth in 2023 reflects their smart investments, placing them among the entertainment industry's financial elite.

Widely recognized for her role as Serena van der Woodsen in Gossip Girl, Lively effortlessly transitioned into cinema with memorable performances in movies such as The Shallows and The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants. Meanwhile, Reynolds gained recognition through television series such as Two Guys, a Girl and a Pizza Place before achieving superstardom as the wisecracking antihero Deadpool.

Recently, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds made headlines when they were spotted at MetLife Stadium during the Kansas City Chiefs game against the New York Jets, accompanied by global music sensation Taylor Swift.

While this encounter sparked intrigue, their friendship with Swift is no recent development, illustrating the enduring bond shared by these Hollywood icons. Let's delve deeper into the net worth of this endearing power couple and explore Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds's iconic friendship with the global megastar singer-songwriter Taylor Swift.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds 2023 net worth - Hollywood royalty status

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have become synonymous with success both on and off the silver screen. Their combined star power has not only catapulted them to A-list celebrity status but has also paved the way for financial achievements that few in the entertainment industry can rival.

As of 2023, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds collectively possess an estimated net worth of $380 million. As per Forbes, Business Insider, and Celebrity Net Worth, Ryan Reynolds' estimated net worth is $350 million and Blake Lively's net worth has been estimated to be about $30 million.

Their financial ascent is not solely attributable to their earnings from acting but is also fueled by their lucrative investments and entrepreneurial endeavors.

Ryan Reynolds' movies and career

Reynolds' career began in the early 1990s, with roles in Canadian shows such as Hillside and Two Guys, and a Girl, and a Pizza Place. Ryan gained immense popularity for his portrayal of the comic book hero Deadpool. Deadpool and its sequel were box office hits, grossing over $783 million.

Following the success of Deadpool, he ranked 15th on Forbes' 2017 list of highest-paid actors, earning an estimated $21.5 million. Reynolds has also starred in successful streaming platform films, earning significant sums for films such as Six Underground and Red Notice.

Brands and businesses

Reynolds has ventured into various industries, from entertainment to sports, liquor, and technology, accumulating substantial wealth. He has diversified his income through investments and ventures including:

F1 Team Alpine: In June 2023, Reynolds, along with business partner Rob McElhenney, invested $218 million in the Formula One racing team Alpine, acquiring a 24% stake. Ottawa Senators Bid: Reynolds joined a bid to buy the Ottawa Senators, a Canadian NHL team valued at $800 million, partnering with Ontario developer Remington Group. Wrexham AFC: In 2020, Reynolds and Rob McElhenney purchased Welsh soccer team Wrexham AFC for $2.5 million, winning the National League title in April 2023. Maximum Effort: Reynolds co-founded Maximum Effort, a production company and marketing agency, in 2018, producing viral ads for companies like Match and Mint Mobile. Aviation Gin: Reynolds bought a stake in Aviation Gin in 2018, selling it to Diageo for an estimated $610 million in 2020. Mint Mobile: Reynolds owns wireless carrier Mint Mobile, acquired by T-Mobile for an estimated $1.35 billion in March 2023. Wealthsimple: Reynolds is an investor in online Canadian wealth management service Wealthsimple, valued at $5 billion. 1Password: Reynolds invested in Canadian password management software, 1Password, valued at $6.8 billion. Nuvei: In April 2023, Reynolds bought a stake in Canadian fintech company Nuvei.

Blake Lively's net worth and career

Blake Lively gained prominence with her role as Serena van der Woodsen in the iconic television series Gossip Girl, marking the beginning of her successful journey in the entertainment industry. After doing over 20 movies, a super successful television series, and being a force to reckon with in fashion, her estimated net worth is a staggering $30 million.

Her annual earnings are estimated to be $11 million from brand endorsements, real estate investments, fashion collaborations, and acting. She also co-owns a significant equity stake in the Formula One team Alpine, showcasing her interest in diverse sectors beyond entertainment.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds friendship with Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner

Hollywood's power couple, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, recently caught the spotlight alongside Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner at MetLife Stadium during a Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Jets game. This high-profile sighting generated buzz among fans and the media.

Taylor Swift's friendship with Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds has been characterized by shared celebrations of life's milestones, playful interactions on social media, and unwavering support for each other's professional endeavors. Whether it's Swift's chart-topping albums, Lively's acting triumphs, or Reynolds' box office hits, they have consistently stood by each other's side.

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively's friendship

In 2020, when Taylor Swift released her album Folklore, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds celebrated by sharing a photo of the album cover on social media.

On Taylor Swift's 31st birthday in 2020, Blake Lively posted a heartfelt tribute on social media, referring to Swift as her "Queen" and sharing a photo with her.

During Ryan Reynolds' 44th birthday celebration in 2020, Taylor Swift sent him a humorous birthday message on social media, playfully roasting him for his role in the film Green Lantern.

As for Sophie Turner, the Game of Thrones star, she has become an integral part of this close-knit circle, adding another layer of camaraderie to the mix.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' recent joint appearance at the NFL game, featuring Taylor Swift, Sophie Turner, and other famous personalities sent shockwaves of excitement through the entertainment world.

This captivating quartet's presence offered fans a tantalizing glimpse into a Hollywood convergence of epic proportions, a testament to the enduring allure of genuine friendships amidst the glittering lights of the entertainment multiverse.