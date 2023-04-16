20 Blake Lively movies that are a must watch

Blake Lively is an American actress who has made a name for herself in Hollywood with her exceptional acting skills. She first gained recognition for her role as Serena van der Woodsen in the hit TV series Gossip Girl. Since then, she has gone on to star in a number of movies that have showcased her range and versatility as an actress.

Throughout her career, she has taken on a variety of roles, from playing a troubled teenager in The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants to a shark attack survivor in The Shallows. Lively's performances have garnered critical acclaim and earned her numerous award nominations.

Whether you're a follower of Blake Lively or just searching for some excellent films to add to your watch list, you're in for a treat. From drama to comedies to thrillers, there's something for everyone in her filmography. We'll take a closer look at 20 Blake Lively movies and explore what makes them so captivating.

The ultimate list of 20 must-see Blake Lively movies so far

1) The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants (2005)

This Blake Lively movie is simply breathtaking as it is a coming-of-age film that follows the lives of four best friends (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

Produced by Warner Bros., The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants is a coming-of-age film that follows the lives of four best friends who are spending their first summer apart. The only thing they have in common is a pair of magical jeans that miraculously fits each of them perfectly, despite their different body types.

One of the friends, Bridget, played by Blake Lively, goes to Mexico for a soccer camp, where she falls in love with one of the coaches, despite a personal tragedy in her past. Lively's performance is both vulnerable and captivating, as she portrays a young woman struggling to come to terms with her past while discovering new love.

The film also touches on important themes of female friendship, self-discovery, and cultural differences. It celebrates the bond between women and the power of individuality, while also acknowledging the challenges that come with growing up and finding one's place in the world.

2) Accepted (2006)

Accepted is a comedic film that follows the story of a high school senior named Bartleby Gaines. ( Image Via Universal Pictures)

Accepted is a comedic film that follows the story of a high school senior named Bartleby Gaines, played by Justin Long, who creates a fake college in order to fool his parents into thinking he was accepted into a real one.

Along with his group of friends, including Monica Moreland, played by Blake Lively, they create a website, fake acceptance letters, and even a campus in an abandoned psychiatric hospital. However, their plans quickly spiral out of control as more and more students show up, expecting a real college experience.

Blake Lively shines in this film as the love interest and intelligent student, Monica Moreland. Lively's performances is both charming and relatable, and her chemistry with Justin Long is a joy to watch.

3) Elvis and Anabelle (2007)

Blake Lively delivered a standout performance in the film as Anabelle, showcasing her range as an actress. (Image Via Goldcrest Flims)

Elvis and Anabelle is a romantic drama that tells the story of Anabelle, played by Blake Lively, a young beauty queen who tragically dies during a pageant. After being brought back to life by Elvis, a mortician played by Max Minghella, Anabelle begins to question her former life and starts to fall in love with Elvis.

Blake Lively delivered a standout performance in the film as Anabelle, showcasing her range as an actress. Her portrayal of a young woman grappling with her own mortality and the pressures of fame is both poignant and heartbreaking. Her chemistry with Max Minghella is palpable, making their love story all the more compelling.

4)The Private Lives of Pippa Lee (2009)

The dramatic film follows the life of Pippa Lee, played by Robin Wright. (Image via Screen Media Films)

The dramatic film follows the life of Pippa Lee, played by Robin Wright, a middle-aged woman who is trying to find herself while navigating her relationship with her husband and grown children.

Blake Lively played the younger version of Pippa in a series of flashbacks that revealed her troubled past and the events that shaped her into the person she is today. Lively's performance is nuanced and complex, as she portrays a young woman grappling with addiction, trauma, and the pressures of society.

The film explores themes of identity, aging, and the complexities of human relationships. It also features an all-star cast, including Robin Wright, Alan Arkin, Keanu Reeves, and Winona Ryder.

5) The Town (2010)

The film is a thrilling and intense ride, with a stellar cast that includes Jon Hamm, Rebecca Hall, and Jeremy Renner. (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

The Town is a crime drama that tells the story of a group of bank robbers in Charlestown, Boston, and an FBI agent who is trying to bring them to justice. Blake Lively plays Krista Coughlin, the drug-addicted ex-girlfriend of the leader of the gang, played by Ben Affleck. Lively's performance is raw and gritty, as she portrays a woman trapped in a life of addiction and desperation.

The film is a thrilling and intense ride, with a stellar cast that includes Jon Hamm, Rebecca Hall, and Jeremy Renner. It explores themes of loyalty, betrayal, and redemption, and features some of the most intense action sequences in recent cinema. Overall, The Town is a must-watch film that showcases Blake Lively's ability to portray complex and troubled characters.

6) Green Lantern (2011)

Green Lantern is a superhero film based on the DC Comics character of the same name. (Image Via Sportskeeda)

Green Lantern is a superhero film based on the DC Comics character of the same name. Blake Lively plays Carol Ferris, the love interest of the titular hero, played by Ryan Reynolds. Lively's performance is both strong and vulnerable, as she portrays a woman torn between her feelings for Hal Jordan and her duties as the CEO of Ferris Aircraft.

The film is a fun and action-packed ride, with stunning special effects and a great cast that includes Mark Strong, Peter Sarsgaard, and Tim Robbins. It explores themes of responsibility, courage, and sacrifice, and features some of the most iconic moments from the Green Lantern comic books.

Overall, Green Lantern is a must-watch film for fans of superhero movies and for those who appreciate Blake Lively's talent as an actress.

7) Hick (2011)

Hick is a coming-of-age film that follows the journey of Luli McMullen. (Image via Phase 4 Films)

Hick is a coming-of-age film that follows the journey of Luli McMullen, played by Chloë Grace Moretz, a young girl who leaves her abusive home in Nebraska to find a better life in Las Vegas. Blake Lively plays Glenda, a troubled drifter who takes Luli under her wing and teaches her the ways of the world.

Lively's performance is both haunting and captivating, as she portrays a woman with a troubled past and a deep longing for connection.

The film explores themes of identity, self-discovery, and the effects of trauma. It also features a great cast, including Eddie Redmayne, Alec Baldwin, and Juliette Lewis. Overall, Hicks is a powerful and thought-provoking film that showcases Blake Lively's versatility as an actress. Her performance as Glenda is one of the highlights of the film, and her chemistry with Chloë Grace Moretz is electric.

8) Savages (2012)

The film is directed by Oliver Stone and features a stellar cast that includes Salma Hayek, John Travolta, and Benicio Del Toro. (Image via Universal Pictures)

The crime thriller follows the story of two marijuana growers, played by Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Taylor Kitsch, who are forced to confront a Mexican drug cartel that wants to take over their business.

Blake Lively plays Ophelia "O" Sage, the shared love interest of the two growers, whose kidnapping sets off a chain of events that leads to a violent showdown between the growers and the cartel. Lively's performance as "O" is captivating and raw, as she portrays a young woman who is caught in a dangerous and volatile world.

The film is directed by Oliver Stone and features a stellar cast that includes Salma Hayek, John Travolta, and Benicio Del Toro. It is a fast-paced and thrilling ride, with stunning cinematography and intense action sequences.

9. The Age of Adaline (2015)

The film explores themes of love, loss, and the beauty of life, and features some of the most breathtaking scenes in recent cinema.(Image via Lionsgate)

The Age of Adaline is a romantic fantasy drama that follows the story of Adaline Bowman, played by Blake Lively, who becomes ageless after a freak accident. She spends decades living a solitary life, avoiding relationships and keeping her secret safe.

However, when she meets Ellis Jones, played by Michiel Huisman, she starts to question her decision to live a life alone. Lively's performance as Adaline is both poignant and nuanced, as she portrays a woman who has lived through many lifetimes and is struggling to find her place in the world.

The film is a beautiful and visually stunning journey through time, with a great supporting cast that includes Harrison Ford and Ellen Burstyn, making it one of the best movies so far. It explores themes of love, loss, and the beauty of life, and features some of the most breathtaking scenes in recent cinema.

10) Cafe Society (2016)

Blake Lively plays Veronica Hayes, the love interest of Bobby, who is already in a relationship with a married man. (Image via Amazon Studios)

Cafe Society is a romantic comedy-drama set in the 1930s that tells the story of Bobby Dorfman, played by Jesse Eisenberg, a young man who moves to Hollywood to work for his uncle, played by Steve Carell.

Blake Lively plays Veronica Hayes, the love interest of Bobby, who is already in a relationship with a married man. Lively's performance as Veronica was both charming and sophisticated, as she portrayed a woman torn between her feelings for Bobby and her loyalty to her partner.

The film is directed by Woody Allen and features a great cast that includes Kristen Stewart, Parker Posey, and Corey Stoll. It explores themes of love, ambition, and the pursuit of happiness, and features some of the most beautiful cinematography in recent cinema.

11) The Shallows (2016)

The Shallows is a survival thriller that tells the story of Nancy Adams, played by Blake Lively. (Image via Sony Pictures)

The Shallows is a survival thriller that tells the story of Nancy Adams, played by Blake Lively, a surfer who becomes stranded on a rock 200 yards from shore after being attacked by a great white shark.

Blake Lively's performance as Nancy was both intense and emotional, as she portrayed a woman fighting for her life in the face of incredible odds.

The film is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra and features stunning cinematography and intense action sequences. It explores themes of survival, determination, and the power of the human spirit, and features some of the most iconic shark attack scenes in recent cinema.

12) All I See Is You (2016)

It is a 2016 psychological thriller film directed by Marc Forster and stars Blake Lively as Gina. (Image via Link Entertainment)

All I See Is You is a 2016 psychological thriller film directed by Marc Forster and stars Blake Lively as Gina, a visually impaired woman who undergoes a corneal transplant and gains her sight back. The film explores the complex dynamics of Gina's relationship with her husband James, played by Jason Clarke, as their role in the relationship shifts after her vision is restored.

Blake Lively delivers a nuanced performance as Gina, showcasing her range as an actress as she portrays the character's vulnerability and a growing sense of empowerment.

The film's exploration of the complexities of human relationships and the impact of physical disability on one's sense of self is thought-provoking and compelling. Blake Lively's performance was particularly impressive as she navigated the character's emotional journey with sensitivity and authenticity.

The film's visual style, with its use of split screens and dreamlike sequences, adds to the unsettling atmosphere and enhances the audience's immersion from Gina's perspective.

13) The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2 (2008)

It is a coming-of-age drama film that serves as a sequel to the 2005 hit movie The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants. (Image Via Alcon Entertainment)

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2 is a coming-of-age drama film that serves as a sequel to the 2005 hit movie The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants. The film stars Blake Lively alongside America Ferrera, Amber Tamblyn, and Alexis Bledel, who all reprise their roles as lifelong friends who rely on a magical pair of jeans to keep them connected.

In the film, Blake Lively's character, Bridget, travels to Turkey on an archeological dig to uncover the past of her deceased mother. There, she discovers a newfound love for the history of her family and begins to heal from past traumas. Lively delivers a nuanced and emotionally charged performance as Bridget, bringing depth and vulnerability to the character.

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2 is a touching and heartwarming film that explores themes of friendship, family, and self-discovery. The movie tackles heavy topics with sensitivity and grace, while still managing to be fun and lighthearted. Blake Lively's performance is just one of the many highlights of the film, which features a talented cast and a strong script.

14) A Simple Favor (2018)

A Simple Favor is a mystery-comedy film that stars Blake Lively as Emily. (Image via Lionsgate)

A Simple Favor is a mystery-comedy film that stars Blake Lively as Emily, a stylish and enigmatic woman who befriends a mommy blogger, played by Anna Kendrick.

The film takes unexpected twists and turns as Emily suddenly disappears, and the blogger becomes embroiled in a complex web of secrets, lies, and double-crosses. Blake Lively's performance as the enigmatic Emily was a standout, with her delivering a charismatic and intriguing portrayal of a woman with many secrets.

A Simple Favor is a stylish and entertaining film that keeps the audience guessing until the very end. Director Paul Feig expertly blends humor and suspense, creating a unique tone that is both playful and sinister.

The chemistry between Lively and Kendrick is also a highlight, with their characters bouncing off each other in a delightful and unpredictable way. As the plot thickens, the film becomes more and more engrossing, with the audience eagerly trying to unravel the mystery at its core.

15) New York, I Love You (2009)

It is a romantic drama film that features an ensemble cast, including Lively. (Image via Walt Disney Pictures)

New York, I Love You is a romantic drama film distributed by Walt Disney Pictures that features an ensemble cast, including Blake Lively, among other notable actors like Natalie Portman, Shia LaBeouf, and Bradley Cooper. The movie is a collection of ten short films that all take place in different neighborhoods of New York City, with each film telling a unique story of love and connection.

Blake Lively appears in a segment directed by Brett Ratner, where she plays an ambitious young woman who meets a handsome businessman, played by Anton Yelchin, in a hotel bar. The two quickly hit it off and spent the night exploring the city together, forming a connection that was both exciting and fleeting.

New York, I Love You is a beautifully crafted film that captures the spirit and diversity of New York City. Each segment is directed by a different filmmaker, giving the movie a varied and eclectic feel that keeps the audience engaged throughout.

16) Simon Says (2006)

Simon Says is a fun and entertaining film that blends horror and comedy in a unique way. (Image Via Sportskeeda)

The horror-comedy film stars Blake Lively as Jenny, a group of friends who get stranded in the woods during a camping trip. The group is soon confronted by a pair of psychopathic brothers, both played by Crispin Glover, who begin to torment and kill them one by one.

Blake Lively's performance as Jenny was a standout, with her delivering a convincing and sympathetic portrayal of a young woman fighting for survival.

Simon Says is a fun and entertaining film that blends horror and comedy in a unique way. Director William Dear infused the movie with a playful tone, making it feel like a throwback to the slasher films of the 80s. While the movie may not be for everyone, it is a must-watch for fans of the horror-comedy genre.

17) The Husband's Secret (TBA)

The Husband's Secret is an upcoming movie with Blake Lively as one of the lead actors in the film.

The Husband's Secret is under development and directed by Kat Coiro. (Image via GettyImages)

Based on the novel of the same name by Liane Moriarty, the movie follows the story of three women whose lives intersect in unexpected ways. Blake Lively plays the role of Cecilia Fitzpatrick, a successful businesswoman and devoted wife and mother, who discovers a shocking secret that threatens to upend her entire life. The movie also stars Jason Clarke, Bobby Cannavale, and Makenzie Vega.

The Husband's Secret is under development and directed by Kat Coiro.

18) The Rhythm Section

The Rhythm Section is a 2020 action-thriller film starring Lively as Stephanie Patrick. (Image via Paramount Pictures)

The Rhythm Section is a 2020 action-thriller film starring Blake Lively as Stephanie Patrick, a woman who seeks revenge against those responsible for her family's death in a plane crash.

The film is based on the novel of the same name by Mark Burnell and is directed by Reed Morano. Lively delivers a captivating performance as the troubled and determined Stephanie, showcasing her versatility as an actress in a physically demanding role.

The film is a departure from Blake Lively's previous roles, as it features intense action sequences and a darker tone. Her character undergoes a physical transformation as she trains to become an assassin, and the film explores themes of grief, revenge, and redemption. Co-star Jude La adds depth to the film as their characters navigate a complex and dangerous world of espionage and betrayal.

19) A Simple Favor 2 - TBA

The sequel to A Simple Favor will be directed by Paul Feig and written by Jessica Sharzer. (Image via GettyImages)

Amazon Studios and Lionsgate have announced their plans to begin production of the sequel to the 2018 thriller A Simple Favor this fall. According to People magazine, the untitled project will see Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick returning as the lead actors, playing Emily and Stephanie respectively.

The sequel to A Simple Favor will be directed by Paul Feig and written by Jessica Sharzer, who previously worked together on the first installment. Feig and Laura Fischer will produce the movie, while Sharzer will be serving as the executive producer.

Further details about the plot and characters of A Simple Favor 2 are being kept under wraps at the moment. It's still unknown how the movie will address the ending of the first film, which saw Blake Lively's character, Emily Nelson, sentenced to 20 years in prison after being implicated in a murder.

20) It Ends With Us - TBA

The upcoming movie It Ends With Us is based on a novel of the same name written by Colleen Hoover. (Image via Sportskeeda)

The upcoming movie It Ends With Us is based on a novel of the same name written by Colleen Hoover. The author recently announced that Blake Lively has been chosen to play the lead character, Lily Bloom, in the film. Hoover expressed her excitement and said that Lively was her "dream Lily".

The story follows Lily, who moves to a new city after graduating from college and falls in love with a man named Ryle. However, her happiness is short-lived as her past comes back to haunt her in the form of an ex-lover who disrupts her life.

Blake Lively seems eager to take on the role, as evidenced by her recent change in hair color. Although there is no set release date yet, production is expected to begin soon, and the movie could possibly be released by late 2024.

Final thoughts

Blake Lively is a talented actress who has delivered impressive performances in a variety of movie roles. (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

Blake Lively is a talented actress who has delivered impressive performances in a variety of movie roles. Her versatility and ability to bring depth and authenticity to her characters have made her a sought-after actress in the film industry. She has showcased her acting prowess in a range of roles throughout her career.

On the whole, Lively's performances have been widely acclaimed by critics, and her box office success is a testament to her talent and versatility. With her impressive range and ability to captivate audiences with her performances, it is clear that Blake Lively will continue to be a prominent figure in the movie industry for years to come.

Poll : 0 votes