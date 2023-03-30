The future of Doctor Fate: What's next for DC's sorcerer supreme?

DC Universe's Doctor Fate is a powerful sorcerer who possesses the mystical Helmet of Fate. The character has been around for over 75 years, first appearing in More Fun Comics #55 in May 1940.

Fans may be surprised to learn that the original character was Kent Nelson, a young archeologist who discovered the Helmet of Nabu, an ancient sorcerer, during an excavation in Egypt. Nelson donned a helmet and became Doctor Fate, using his newfound powers to fight evil and protect humanity.

However, later in the beginning of the 1980s, the character was introduced by writer J.M. DeMatteis and artist Keith Giffen. This version featured a new character, Eric Strauss, a medical student who became Doctor Fate after a series of supernatural events. As such, this character was then seen in various comic storylines and his future became a topic of great interest among fans.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Black Adam movie.

Although Black Adam marked the death of Doctor Fate, the superhero may be brought back into the DC Universe once again

Although Doctor Fate was expected to appear soon, the removal of the post-credit scene from the Black Adam movie has changed the perception of what fans can anticipate in the future. As seen in Black Adam, he was killed in battle by villain Sabbac, and the helmet of Nabu, the source of his extreme powers, was left without a host.

A scene was planned to show the helmet mysteriously choosing a new host, but it was ultimately deleted from the movie's final cut. The director, Jaume Collet-Serra, has since explained that this decision was made during the editing process.

While it's not uncommon for scenes to be deleted or changed during the editing process of a movie, the scene showing the new host of the helmet was not included in the final cut. Director Jaume Collet-Serra may have felt that the scene didn't fit with the movie's flow or that it would be better suited for a sequel or another DC project.

However, there are several possibilities for how the character may be utilized in upcoming DC projects. In the comics, there have been multiple individuals who have taken on the mantle of Doctor Fate. It's possible that the new host of the helmet of Nabu could be introduced in a future movie or TV show, which could play a supporting role in another DC movie or series.

With a rich history and mythology to draw from, there is no shortage of potential stories and interpretations for this iconic DC character. As such, his future will depend on the creative decisions of the writers, directors, and producers involved in future DC projects.

What makes Doctor Fate so special in the DC universe?

Doctor Fate is special to the DC universe because of his full control over its magic. He can manipulate magic to do almost anything he desires, from casting spells to creating powerful energy constructs. This gives him massive amounts of power and versatility in battle, making him a formidable opponent for any villain.

Moreover, he has precognitive abilities that allow him to predict events before they happen, giving him a significant advantage in any situation. These powers make him an invaluable ally of any team he is a part of, as he can anticipate and prepare for dangers before they occur.

However, his powers are not limited to offensive abilities, as he also possesses healing powers. He can use his magic to heal others, making him a valuable asset in the DC Universe.

