Who is Doctor Fate? Exploring origins and powers amidst upcoming appearance in Black Adam

With the upcoming release of Black Adam, we will also see Doctor Fate's debut in the ongoing DC Extended Universe. Previously popping up in shows like Smallville, Stargirl and more, the character is one of the most powerful heroes in the DC Universe and his use of magic makes him a huge threat to his villains to deal with. While there have been multiple versions of the character in the DC Universe, it first began with Kent Nelson as the original sorcerer.

With Pierce Brosnan portraying Doctor Fate in Dwayne Johnson's upcoming Black Adam, fans are surely excited to see what the actor has in store for us. With him being a fan favorite in the trailers, we can assume Kent Nelson is easily one of the most highly anticipated parts of the film. So, let's take a look at who Doctor Fate exactly is and what his powers are.

Exploring Doctor Fate's origins amidst upcoming appearance in Black Adam

Created by Gardner Fox and Howard Sherman, this member of the Justice Society of America first appeared in More Fun Comics #55 in May 1940. According to Fandom, Kent Nelson was the son of archaelogist Sven Nelson. In 1920, they were exploring the Valley of Ur in Mesopotamia and stumbled upon a pyramid containing Nabu.

Being an immortal, this ancient being was left unnoticed for over thousands of years. When Kent released him, a gas was left out which ultimately killed his father and Nabu found a new host in him as he had designed this trap.

After realizing that Kent was only a young boy, Nabu started training him in mystic arts and the secrets of the universe. Being gifted with incredible powers, Kent's grief for his father was taken away as he gained total molecular control of each and everything.

Once his training was complete, Nabu gifted Kent an amulet, cloak and a helmet and he took on the moniker of Doctor Fate and joined the Lord of Orders in their never-ending battle against the Lords of Chaos. With Nabu's spirit guiding Kent, a new duo was formed. Kent then fell in love with Inza Cramer, and she ended up becoming his partner in fighting evil and was involved with him romantically as well.

Doctor Fate has been involved in many teams as well, the most popular of them being the Justice Society of America as it will be showcased in Black Adam as well. During this time, Kent would feel Nabu's spirit becoming more possessive of him, which would lead him to create a device that would limit his powers, but still have him free from total control of the spirit.

Being a master of mystic arts, Fate is extremely powerful as he can travel through dimensions and is invulnerable. The Helmet of Fate grants him many powers which pretty much make him unstoppable, and he is one of the most powerful magic users in the DC Universe.

You can check out Doctor Fate's debut in the DC Extended Universe when Black Adam releases on October 21, 2022.

