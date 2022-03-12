5 DC vs Marvel superhero face-offs that fans would love to see 

Fans love to discuss DC vs Marvel in every context, but most importantly in terms of who'd win in a fight. Impenetrable lines of corporate law might separate the vast universes of both universes, but that has never stopped fans from speculating on what will happen if the universes ever do collide.

So far, we have only had the chance to see these characters face-off in brief off-shoot crossovers. Thus, all fans have is their imagination, and what’s a better way to imagine that crossover than pitting the most prominent heroes from their respective universes against each other?

Here’s a list of 5 DC vs Marvel face-offs that fans would love to see

1) Scarlet Witch vs Zatanna

A combat between the primary sorceresses of both universes to finally prove their magical prowess is a DC vs Marvel face-off every fan would love to see. Both the ladies know how to bring a fight and do it with extreme style, so their battle will be magnificent to witness.

And although Scarlet Witch may have the upper hand because of her reality-bending powers, Zatanna is known for her wits and won’t back down without giving Wanda a run for her money.

2) Dr Strange vs Dr Fate

After the sorceresses, it’s time for the sorcerers to face off. Dr Strange and Dr Fate are some of the strongest characters in their respective universes, with mind-bending magical abilities beyond comprehension. If they were to ever face-off, it would be nothing short of extraordinary.

As for who’d win, Dr Fate is stronger than most versions of Strange and also practically immortal, but Strange has some secret tricks up his sleeve too.

3) QuickSilver vs The Flash

Fans of both the mythical universes want to know who is the fastest man alive. And while Barry Allen wears that crown comfortably in the DC universe, Pietro could prove to be good competition for the Scarlet Speedster.

Flash is clearly the frontrunner because of his time travel and multiverse hopping abilities, but what about in a 100 m race? We need to see who’d win that Olympic Gold in a sprinting DC vs Marvel match.

4) Hawkeye vs Green Arrow

A battle between the greatest archers of both universes against each other will be a truly legendary DC vs Marvel match.

Both Hawkeye and Green Arrow are known to never miss a shot, with a 100% accuracy, so their face-off might go on forever. Green Arrow has more financial security than Hawkeye, though, so let’s hope Clint has some health insurance to heal his surgeries after the match-up.

5) Iron Man vs Batman

Everyone wants to see the legendary battle between the Billionaire-Pl*yb*y of Stark Industries vs The Dark Knight of Gotham. Both Iron Man and Batman are money-loaded in their respective universes, who choose to spend their time fighting crime in a costume with fancy gadgets.

They are also the center of their respective universes, making their face-off the most sought after DC vs Marvel encounter. Iron Man has an arsenal of weapons and much better tech at his disposal, but as the Batman fans will tell, give him some “prep time,” and he will beat anybody.

Note: The article reflects the writer's views.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha