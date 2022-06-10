What are Dr. Fate's powers? Abilities explored ahead of DCEU debut in Black Adam

Many have had the opportunity to become Dr. Fate over the years, but the first to wear the helmet in modern times, Kent Nelson, is the most beloved character among fans. Dr. Fate has rarely been seen in live-action, which has excited fans about his involvement in the upcoming DCEU movie, Black Adam.

However, fans who have watched Young Justice may be aware of the character's complex story.

Kent became Dr. Fate by wearing the Helmet of Fate, which consisted of the spirit of Nabu. The latter was a being born billions of years ago and was selected by the Gods to be a Lord of Order because of his magical skills, primarily to protect the planet earth.

Through the Helmet of Fate, he could choose the suitable wearers to help him in his quest.

Analyzing history, powers, and potential of Dr. Fate

Dr. Fate is the former protector of the Helmet of Fate (Image via Warner Bros. Studios)

1) Helmet of fate chooses Kent Nelson

Kent Nelson was the son of a talented archeologist, Sven Nelson. One day, when his father took him on one of his archeological outings in Egypt, he discovered the Helmet of Fate, trapped and hidden in an underground pyramid.

The helmet had the spirit of Nabu, who was imprisoned in the pyramid and was desperate to escape.

hourly jsa @jsacomfort kent nelson from black adam justice society secret files: doctor fate #1 kent nelson from black adam justice society secret files: doctor fate #1 https://t.co/JOZCNKvGwg

Kent was able to pull the lever and release the helmet, but it disclosed a poisonous gas that killed his father. Shortly after, the Helmet of Fate found its home in Kent even though he lacked magical abilities.

2) Nabu trains Kent Nelson to become asset to Lords of Order

Doctor Fate ☥ @LetsTalkDrFate I’d love to see this mentioned more about Doctor Fate, or specifically Kent Nelson. In Nabu’s own words he calls Kent “A Savior” and the role of Doctor Fate is “Written on your bones” and “Spoken in every choice”. (New Talent Showcase 2017 #1) I’d love to see this mentioned more about Doctor Fate, or specifically Kent Nelson. In Nabu’s own words he calls Kent “A Savior” and the role of Doctor Fate is “Written on your bones” and “Spoken in every choice”. (New Talent Showcase 2017 #1) https://t.co/3DkH2Jg4d9

To prepare Kent for the mantle and maintain order in a world of chaos, Nabu taught him everything he knew about magic, eventually making him a formidable sorcerer. Kent then held the title of Dr. Fate and gave Nabu a potent physical form to help him maintain universal harmony with the Lords of Order.

Sentient beings with nearly invincible powers, Lords of Order were accountable for combating the Lords of Chaos to maintain order in the universe. They were higher beings who chose agents around the universe to help them in their crusade by giving them physical form, and Kent had now become one of those agents, dawning the Helmet of Fate.

3) Limitless powers of Helmet of Fate

☥Doctor Fate☥Michael.Black Adam10.21.2022,147 days @DCsDoctorFate Reminder how ridiculously powerful Doctor Fate (Kent Nelson) is.



It took everything from the Spectre to defeat Nabu/Fate Reminder how ridiculously powerful Doctor Fate (Kent Nelson) is.It took everything from the Spectre to defeat Nabu/Fate https://t.co/3ssAljgjyp

The helmet's powers were truly limitless. Nabu created it along with two other magical items, the Amulet of Anubis and the Cloak of Destiny, to grant the wearer the nearly unbeatable power of all three things.

The helmet gave the wearer potent powers, including:

Magical sense

Aura detection

Astral projection

Clairvoyance

Chronokinesis

Dimensional travel

Divination

Eldritch blast

Energy negation

Energy construct creation

Energy resistance

Flame spell

Electrokinesis

Force field

Healing

illusion casting

Invisibility

Magnetic manipulation

Hypnosis

Molecular reconstruction

Necromancy

Phasing

Telepathy

Resurrection

Teleportation

Bio-fission

Divine empowerment

4) Kent Nelson without Helmet of Fate

Walker is Dr Fate now @bluelanternc I love how Dr. Fate’s helmet doesn’t have eyes just shows that when a person puts helmet on Nabu is in charge and what he sees doesn’t matter I love how Dr. Fate’s helmet doesn’t have eyes just shows that when a person puts helmet on Nabu is in charge and what he sees doesn’t matter https://t.co/ML7XxZSiK8

Without the helmet, Kent was weakened as he only possessed certain powers like immortality, invulnerability, telekinesis, flight, and superhuman strength. He also had occultism and medicine. However, with time, Kent preferred to let go of the helmet as it came with more burdens than benefits.

The helmet's powers were of no use to its wearer, as anyone who wore it relinquished their consciousness from the realm. This means that by dawning it, the wearer lets go of their bodies to the spirit of the helmet, Nabu, as they get trapped inside unless Nabu decides to let them go, which rarely happens.

Over time, Nabu became a bit less restrictive in the comics, but he still kept his duties over the wearer's freedom.

Dr. Fate has been ruling the mystic side of the DC Universe for decades, as only a few can truly defeat him, making him one of the strongest characters in comic books. Fans are not only wooed by the character's unstoppable powers but are intrigued by his complexity.

Kent Nelson's story will finally be portrayed at length in the upcoming Black Adam, and fans can't wait to see Dr. Fate in action.

