What are Dr. Fate's powers? Abilities explored ahead of DCEU debut in Black Adam

Many have had the opportunity to become Dr. Fate over the years, but the first to wear the helmet in modern times, Kent Nelson, is the most beloved character among fans. Dr. Fate has rarely been seen in live-action, which has excited fans about his involvement in the upcoming DCEU movie, Black Adam.
However, fans who have watched Young Justice may be aware of the character's complex story.
Kent became Dr. Fate by wearing the Helmet of Fate, which consisted of the spirit of Nabu. The latter was a being born billions of years ago and was selected by the Gods to be a Lord of Order because of his magical skills, primarily to protect the planet earth.
Through the Helmet of Fate, he could choose the suitable wearers to help him in his quest.
Analyzing history, powers, and potential of Dr. Fate
1) Helmet of fate chooses Kent Nelson
Kent Nelson was the son of a talented archeologist, Sven Nelson. One day, when his father took him on one of his archeological outings in Egypt, he discovered the Helmet of Fate, trapped and hidden in an underground pyramid.
The helmet had the spirit of Nabu, who was imprisoned in the pyramid and was desperate to escape.
Kent was able to pull the lever and release the helmet, but it disclosed a poisonous gas that killed his father. Shortly after, the Helmet of Fate found its home in Kent even though he lacked magical abilities.
2) Nabu trains Kent Nelson to become asset to Lords of Order
To prepare Kent for the mantle and maintain order in a world of chaos, Nabu taught him everything he knew about magic, eventually making him a formidable sorcerer. Kent then held the title of Dr. Fate and gave Nabu a potent physical form to help him maintain universal harmony with the Lords of Order.
Sentient beings with nearly invincible powers, Lords of Order were accountable for combating the Lords of Chaos to maintain order in the universe. They were higher beings who chose agents around the universe to help them in their crusade by giving them physical form, and Kent had now become one of those agents, dawning the Helmet of Fate.
3) Limitless powers of Helmet of Fate
The helmet's powers were truly limitless. Nabu created it along with two other magical items, the Amulet of Anubis and the Cloak of Destiny, to grant the wearer the nearly unbeatable power of all three things.
The helmet gave the wearer potent powers, including:
- Magical sense
- Aura detection
- Astral projection
- Clairvoyance
- Chronokinesis
- Dimensional travel
- Divination
- Eldritch blast
- Energy negation
- Energy construct creation
- Energy resistance
- Flame spell
- Electrokinesis
- Force field
- Healing
- illusion casting
- Invisibility
- Magnetic manipulation
- Hypnosis
- Molecular reconstruction
- Necromancy
- Phasing
- Telepathy
- Resurrection
- Teleportation
- Bio-fission
- Divine empowerment
4) Kent Nelson without Helmet of Fate
Without the helmet, Kent was weakened as he only possessed certain powers like immortality, invulnerability, telekinesis, flight, and superhuman strength. He also had occultism and medicine. However, with time, Kent preferred to let go of the helmet as it came with more burdens than benefits.
The helmet's powers were of no use to its wearer, as anyone who wore it relinquished their consciousness from the realm. This means that by dawning it, the wearer lets go of their bodies to the spirit of the helmet, Nabu, as they get trapped inside unless Nabu decides to let them go, which rarely happens.
Over time, Nabu became a bit less restrictive in the comics, but he still kept his duties over the wearer's freedom.
Dr. Fate has been ruling the mystic side of the DC Universe for decades, as only a few can truly defeat him, making him one of the strongest characters in comic books. Fans are not only wooed by the character's unstoppable powers but are intrigued by his complexity.
Kent Nelson's story will finally be portrayed at length in the upcoming Black Adam, and fans can't wait to see Dr. Fate in action.