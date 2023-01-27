"Ended up choosing the worst roles possible": Colleen Hoover controversy explored as Blake Lively memes erupt online

As Colleen Hoover continues to reign over BookTok, netizens are displeased to hear that Blake Lively is starring in the author’s upcoming movie. It has been announced that the Gossip Girl lead and fellow actor Justin Baldoni are slated to star in the film adaptation of It Ends With Us.

Netizens have since taken to social media to express their disappointment over Lively’s decision to take part in the film.

minors f off pls @randycandyboy

Like seriously what memorable thing has she done besides the Met Gala dress in the last few years @FilmUpdates Blake lively could’ve been one of the greatest actresses of our time and yet she ended up choosing the worst roles possibleLike seriously what memorable thing has she done besides the Met Gala dress in the last few years @FilmUpdates Blake lively could’ve been one of the greatest actresses of our time and yet she ended up choosing the worst roles possible Like seriously what memorable thing has she done besides the Met Gala dress in the last few years

Colleen Hoover recently took to Instagram to film herself outside her childhood home where her mother brought the author and her siblings after leaving an abusive marriage. Hoover told her followers:

"I just want everyone to know how appreciative I am to my mother, who got us out of a scary situation when I was a little girl and brought us here to this house which doesn’t look like much, but this house was full of love and joy. Thank you, mom, for making that very difficult decision. This house hold nothing but wonderful memories for me."

Colleen Hoover went on to reveal that It Ends With Us was inspired by her mother. Hoover added:

"It’s just, it’s bittersweet. So many people have had to go through that. But to know that my mom’s decision has helped so many people get out of that… I love you, mom."

The film is being developed by Sony Pictures, with actor Justin Baldoni directing and executive producing the film under his Wayfarer Studios banner. Blake Lively will be executive producing alongside Hoover, Steve Sarowitz and Andrew Calof. Christy Hall penned the screenplay for the upcoming film adaptation.

No dates for the film were released at the time of writing this article.

Why has Colleen Hoover amassed criticism recently?

Colleen Hoover is best known for her romance novels including November 9, Without Merit and Ugly Love amongst others. Despite being a must read amongst bookworms, several critics have slammed the author for romanticizing abuse, toxic masculinity and making female characters passive as compared to their male counterparts among other issues.

whitney atkinson @whittynovels @mathpunsaresin And it's in every single book. Shy, meek main character who lets a man walk all over her because she's desperate for love. @mathpunsaresin And it's in every single book. Shy, meek main character who lets a man walk all over her because she's desperate for love.

YouTuber Whitney Atkinson took to Twitter to raise awareness of a character considering the use of “physical force” to prevent his love interest from leaving him, in the book November 9. Screenshots revealed that he forcibly takes his fellow character’s car keys to get her to stay with him.

In Colleen Hoover’s Variety, which includes themes of miscarriage and abortion, the author includes disturbing scenes of fake pregnancies and a character attempting an at-home abortion.

whitney atkinson @whittynovels @mathpunsaresin i get that possessiveness and alpha male is attractive to some women, but CoHo's writing just makes me go WTF???!!! @mathpunsaresin i get that possessiveness and alpha male is attractive to some women, but CoHo's writing just makes me go WTF???!!!

It Ends With Us also includes concerning scenes where a character has violent outbursts towards his love interest as his relationship deepens.

While Colleen Hoover's books are simply pieces of fiction, they can have a lasting impact on the way a reader deals with their own romantic relationships. As Atkinson stated online:

"Romance novels are almost always read by women- in the new adult genre, particularly young women- and what authors depict in their books dictates how young women interpret love and relationships… Abusive situations and dialogue being normalized in romance novels tells women, "it’s okay to have a man control you, what you do, what you wear, and where you go, because it means he loves you," which I don’t think is okay."

Netizens disheartened to hear that Blake Lively is starting in It Ends With Us’ film adaptation

Internet users did not take the news of Lively starring in the movie well. The actress has amassed a large following from her acting credentials and jaw-dropping fashion moments. Many expressed rage over the news of her upcoming project with Hoover. A few reactions read:

allie 🪐 @alliedorito me trying to stop blake lively from doing that colleen hoover movie me trying to stop blake lively from doing that colleen hoover movie https://t.co/aa6jfEKAzO

𓆩paige𓆪 @lovepaulmescal “blake lively cast in it ends with us” “blake lively cast in it ends with us” https://t.co/Oc2Q3RrDWM

colleen ୨୧ @vaIidheart me after finding out blake lively was casted as lily bloom in the 'it ends with us' adaptation me after finding out blake lively was casted as lily bloom in the 'it ends with us' adaptation https://t.co/Fcbddps7DW

anamta💌 GOOD RIDDANCE! @mentaIfirealarm "blake lively is starring as lily bloom in the it ends with us movie"

"blake lively is starring as lily bloom in the it ends with us movie"https://t.co/ZCO4kAAnMU

*ೃ༄ maha @dvrosebIush HOW did colleen hoover get blake lively to play lily bloom HOW did colleen hoover get blake lively to play lily bloom 😭😭 https://t.co/YpFaaSkGzA

ro @sthmerz me going back in time to stop blake lively from auditioning for it ends with us me going back in time to stop blake lively from auditioning for it ends with us https://t.co/eG3B47RwVw

T @trinawatters Blake Lively (hopefully) on the set of It Ends With Us



Blake Lively (hopefully) on the set of It Ends With Us https://t.co/wvZvdf5qAf

des 🎧 @deslibs seeing Blake Lively’s name as part of the it ends with us cast …

seeing Blake Lively’s name as part of the it ends with us cast … https://t.co/DnfQGLpqQ4

ivette @cherriesfilm why is blake lively gonna be in a colleen hoover movie why is blake lively gonna be in a colleen hoover movie https://t.co/KDhwO0MKVC

It Ends With Us follows a small-town girl named Lily, who moves to Boston to become an entrepreneur. She ends up meeting neurosurgeon Ryle. As romance ensues, her past relationship with Atlas Carrigan, her first love lingers at the back of her mind. Atlas ends up reappearing into Lily’s life and threatening the life she has built with Ryle.

Poll : 0 votes