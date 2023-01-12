"Coloring in a woman's bruises is totally calming" – Colleen Hoover's coloring book drama explained as the author comes under fire

Colleen Hoover has seen success beyond comparison over the past few years, with her best sellers selling more copies than the Bible.

Her book It Ends With Us, originally released in 2016, has been all over the news, gaining popularity among the book community of TikTok called BookTok. It is even being adapted into a movie by Justin Baldoni.

Hoover has announced that she will be releasing an adult coloring book based on her novel this coming April. However, BookTok is not too keen on the idea. In fact, they are furious with 'CoHo' for the coloring book due to certain themes depicted in the novel.

For context, It Ends With Us is a tale of domestic abuse, and adult coloring books are centered around invoking calmness and peace. The two themes don't seem to match, and people have noticed.

Netizens have taken to social media to comment on the book's release, claiming that it is in poor taste. One user, @teamrajah, took to Twitter to share their opinion, claiming that coloring in a woman's bruises won't be as calming as the publishers think:

"Oh wow, coloring in a woman’s bruises is totally calming /heavy sarcasm."

Colleen Hoover's new adult coloring book halts mid-production after receiving severe backlash

Colleen Hoover announced the release of an adult coloring book based on her bestseller It Ends With Us. However, it was met with serious backlash from her fans and followers.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

The book was set to be released in April 2023. After considerable backlash, condemning the book to be tone-deaf and in poor taste, Hoover worked with her publisher to halt the publication of the book.

Hoover's publisher, Atria Books, has announced that they will not go ahead with the publication on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. They shared the news via social media and stated that they listened to the feedback given by people and were compelled to make this decision due to their respect for 'CoHo' fans:

“We developed this book to be uplifting and empowering, mirroring Lily Bloom’s story; we appreciate the feedback and discourse and have the greatest respect for Colleen Hoover’s fans. Thank you for the honest conversation and passion for the world Colleen has created in her books and the characters within.”

Colleen Hoover took to social media to let her followers know that she asked the publication not to go ahead with the project and that she was thankful for the discourse and accountability offered by her fans.

