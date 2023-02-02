A Simple Favor 2: Filming date, location, plot, and everything we know so far

The filming of A Simple Favor 2 is scheduled to begin in the fall of this year in Capri, Italy.

Currently untitled, the film will see Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick reprise their roles as Emily and Stephanie from the 2018 film. The project will be a collective effort for Amazon Studios and Lionsgate.

Apart from Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick, The Simple Favor starred Nicole Peters & Lauren Peters as teens Hope McLanden and Faith McLanden, Henry Golding as Sean Townsend, Andrew Rannells as Darren, Linda Cardellini as Diana Hyland, Dustin Milligan as Chris, Jean Smart as Margaret McLanden, Rupert Friend as Dennis Nylon, Eric Johnson as Davis Smothers, and several others.

A Simple Favor 2 will be set on the island of Capri in Italy

The forthcoming movie will take place on the stunning Italian Capri island, in contrast to its predecessor, which was filmed in a traditional American setting. According to PEOPLE, the comedy crime-thriller will begin production in the fall of 2023, roughly five years after the first film's release.

This means that there is a possibility that the filming will be done by the end of 2023 or the start of 2024, with a release date that could be late 2024 or early 2025. Not only will Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick reprise their roles, but Andrew Rannells, Linda Cardellini, Dustin Milligan, Jean Smart, and Rupert Friend will join them too. Unfortunately, no information on the movie's narrative or plotline has been made public.

Paul Feig will direct the picture from a screenplay penned by Jessica Sharzer; the two collaborated on the first installment. Feig and Laura Fischer will serve as producers, with Jessica Sharzer serving as the executive producer. The task of managing the project for Lionsgate has been assigned to Meredith Wieck and Scott O'Brien.

The 2018 movie was a moderate box office success with a gross of over $97 million. It was based on the same-titled novel by Darcey Bell, released for the first time by Harper on March 21, 2017.

The sequel was announced in May 2022.

What was A Simple Favor about?

Directed by Paul Feig and based on a screenplay by Jessica Sharzer, A Simple Favor follows a small-town vlogger named Stephanie Smothers, played by Anna Kendrick, who tries to solve the disappearance of her elegant and mysterious friend. Her friend is named Emily Nelson, played by Blake Lively.

The synopsis of the film, according to its trailer on YouTube, reads:

"A SIMPLE FAVOR, directed by Paul Feig, centers around Stephanie (Anna Kendrick), a mommy vlogger who seeks to uncover the truth behind her best friend Emily's (Blake Lively) sudden disappearance from their small town. Stephanie is joined by Emily's husband Sean (Henry Golding) in this stylish thriller filled with twists and betrayals, secrets and revelations, love and loyalty, murder and revenge"

A Simple Favor is based on the 2017 novel, A Simple Favor, written by Darcey Bell.

Paul Feig and Jessie Henderson produced the movie with cinematography and music helmed by John Schwartzman and Theodore Shapiro. Feigco Entertainment and Hercules Bron Creative Partnership were its official producers, with Lionsgate handling its distribution.

It was released on September 14, 2018.

The filming of A Simple Favor 2 is scheduled to begin in the fall of this year in Capri, Italy.

Poll : 0 votes