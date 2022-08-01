Photos: Vanessa Hudgens poses in a captivating dress while raising funds for affected children in Ukraine and Syria

American actress Vanessa Hudgens had a shiny evening on July 30. The “High School Musical” actress wore a stunning glittering ensemble to the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF charity gala on the Italian island of Capri. Hudgens was accompanied by her sister Stella at the event, which was organized to raise funds for children in Ukraine and Syria.

Hudgens wore an upscale high-low outfit for the charitable occasion. She chose a shimmering gold strapless Michael Kors dress that had a lengthy statement train and a short hemline on the front. She accessorized her look with a large diamond choker necklace, high heels, and a silver bracelet.

Hudgens' sister Stella also looked gorgeous in a red shimmery gown. The sisters posed for pictures together. Hudgens posted a series of photos from the charity event to Instagram.

Vanessa also shared a fun selfie with fashion icon Michael Kors while inside the celebrity-studded celebration in addition to the sisterly pictures.

"All dressed up for a special night with @unicef and @luisaviaroma to raise funds for the kids affected in Ukraine and Syria. Ty @michaelkors for the custom dress ♥️♥️" - Vanessa

Hudgens' fans are loving her pictures and are leaving amazing comments.

Hudgens poses with Michael Kors at the charity event.

Another striking image of Vanessa showcased her glamorous attire.

Vanessa Hudgens stuns onlookers at the charity event.

Hudgens recently delighted her fans with gorgeous pictures from her vacation to Mexico. She posted a photo with her friend while clad in a hot red bikini.

"Summer heat getting to ya? Grab a @caliwater 😉" - Vanessa

Hudgens rocked the bikini while enjoying nature.

"Nature just makes everything better." - Vanessa

Thousands of fans enjoyed the peek into her travel adventures.

Vanessa Hudgens is currently dating Cole Tucker

Cole Tucker is a professional baseball player who currently plays for the Arizona Diamondbacks' Triple-A affiliate, the Reno Aces. Outfielder and shortstop Tucker and Hudgens first sparked rumors in 2020, when they were seen holding hands. Tucker spoke about Hudgens during an interview. The duo went Instagram-official on Valentine’s Day 2021.

Hudgens supports her boyfriend on and off the field.

"Go 3 ⚾️🥰" - Vanessa

Hudgens posted a photograph with Tucker on Instagram on the occasion of their one-year dating anniversary.

"1 year down @cotuck ❤️love👏🏽you👏🏽🤟🏽" - Vanessa

Hudgens rose to fame by portraying Gabriella Montez in the "High School Musical" film series. Hudgens has appeared in many films since then. In 2022, Hudgens co-hosted the Met Gala in Manhattan.

Tucker made his MLB debut with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2019 and played with them until 2022. On June 5, Tucker was picked up by the Arizona Diamondbacks and currently plays in their minor league organization.

