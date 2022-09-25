TUDUM 2022: 7 new movie announcements made by Netflix

Netflix's global fan event TUDUM was held on Saturday, September 24, 2022, and unveiled exclusive first looks, teasers, trailers, bloopers, and more of some of the highly anticipated films that are expected to be released, starting from October 2022.

Some of the most popular titles from the film slate include Enola Holmes 2, Heart of Stone, Extraction 2, and Guillermo del Toro's version of Pinocchio.

Read on to find out more about the aforementioned titles and more that make up for Netflix's TUDUM.

Netflix TUDUM 2022: 7 new movie announcements include a variety of genres

The School for Good and Evil

Paul Feig @paulfeig twitter.com/SomanChainani/… Soman Chainani @SomanChainani From the worldwide bestselling books… A bold new fairy tale is born. Here is your official trailer for THE SCHOOL FOR GOOD AND EVIL, coming October 19, only on @netflix From the worldwide bestselling books… A bold new fairy tale is born. Here is your official trailer for THE SCHOOL FOR GOOD AND EVIL, coming October 19, only on @netflix! https://t.co/M8FGiQmTLR SO EXCITED to premiere the beautiful full length trailer for my new film #TheSchoolForGoodAndEvil . I couldn’t be more proud of this film and this cast. Can’t wait for you to all see this on October 19th on @netflix SO EXCITED to premiere the beautiful full length trailer for my new film #TheSchoolForGoodAndEvil. I couldn’t be more proud of this film and this cast. Can’t wait for you to all see this on October 19th on @netflix! ✨😇😈 twitter.com/SomanChainani/…

Set to release on Netflix on October 19, The School for Good and Evil is a fantasy film that is directed by Paul Feig, who earlier helmed Ghostbusters (2016). The trailer of the film was released on TUDUM.

Based on Soman Chainani's book of the same name, the film is based on two best friends, Sophie and Agatha (played by Sophia Anne Caruso and Sofia Wylie), who are kidnapped and taken to the titular School for Good and Evil. After their fortunes are reversed, they try to figure out a way to return home. In doing so, their friendship is put to the test.

The film boasts a stellar cast, including the likes of Laurence Fishburne, Michelle Yeoh, Kerry Washington, Charlize Theron, and Cate Blanchett, among others.

Enola Holmes 2

Netflix @netflix Adventure strikes again! Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, and Helena Bonham Carter return in Enola Holmes 2 — where a mystery of historic proportions requires 2 Holmes to handle. #TUDUM Adventure strikes again! Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, and Helena Bonham Carter return in Enola Holmes 2 — where a mystery of historic proportions requires 2 Holmes to handle. #TUDUM https://t.co/6WWsNgwDvK

Millie Bobby Brown is back with another adventure on Netflix. Enola Holmes 2, a sequel to the 2020 film Enola Holmes, is based on the young adult fiction series by Nancy Springer. The movie will be released on the streamer on November 4, 2022.

Enola Holmes is the younger sister of the renowned fictional detective Sherlock Holmes, created by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. The first film followed Enola's adventure as she set out to find her missing mother. The second film will follow Enola Holmes' newest adventure as a detective after a young girl working in a match factory hires her to locate her missing sister.

According to the trailer released on TUDUM, Enola's big brother Sherlock Holmes (essayed by Henry Cavill) could also join his sister to help her solve the case at hand. Helena Bonham Carter will be seen reprising her role as Eudoria Holmes in the film directed by Harry Bradbeer.

Slumberland

Netflix @netflix Jason Momoa just gave #TUDUM a sneak peek at his fantastical new movie, Slumberland — coming this Thanksgiving! Jason Momoa just gave #TUDUM a sneak peek at his fantastical new movie, Slumberland — coming this Thanksgiving! https://t.co/6d8XuODJH5

Jason Momoa-starrer Slumberland is set to premiere on Netflix on November 18, 2022. The upcoming American fantasy adventure film is directed by Francis Lawrence and features actors Marlow Barkley and Kyle Chandler in prominent roles alongside Momoa.

Slumberland takes place in the dreamworld of Slumberland, where a young girl works with an outlaw to see her late father again. It is based on Winsor McCay's comic strip Little Nemo in Slumberland.

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Netflix @netflix winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro takes you inside the stop-motion magic behind his Pinocchio! Academy Awardwinning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro takes you inside the stop-motion magic behind his Pinocchio! #TUDUM Academy Award® winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro takes you inside the stop-motion magic behind his Pinocchio! #TUDUM https://t.co/QlusUFU6X5

Pinocchio is an Italian novel written by Carlo Collodi in 1883. The text went on to become a classic in literature, and has since been adapted into various plays, series, and films. Guillermo del Toro's retelling of the story follows the same foundation as the original Pinocchio, but is based in fascist Italy. The film's making was unveiled on TUDUM.

The stop-motion film "is a story of love and disobedience as Pinocchio struggles to live up to his father’s expectations," according to Netflix. It will see actors Gregory Mann as Pinocchio, Ewan McGregor as Cricket, David Bradley as Gepetto, Tilda Swinton as The Wood Sprite, and Cate Blanchett as Sprezzatura, among others. The film will be released in theaters in November, and will be available on Netflix on December 9, 2022.

Your Place or Mine

Netflix @netflix



Your Place or Mine premieres February 10. Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher star in the romcom of your dreams.Your Place or Mine premieres February 10. #TUDUM Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher star in the romcom of your dreams. Your Place or Mine premieres February 10. #TUDUM https://t.co/No4j1VG1zS

Netflix's release for Valentine's Day is Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon-starrer Your Place or Mine, which will be released on February 10, 2023. It follows Debbie (Witherspoon) and Peter (Kutcher), who are best friends and total opposites. Netflix's synopsis of the film reads,

"When they swap houses and lives for a week, they discover what they want might not be what they really need."

The movie is written and directed by Aline Brosh McKenna, who also executive produced the film along with Ozark’s Jason Bateman, Michael Costigan and Lauren Neustadter. Both Witherspoon and Kutcher were present on TUDUM to announce their film.

Extraction 2

Netflix @netflix We're landing helicopters on moving trains Chris Hemsworth and director Sam Hargrave return for Extraction 2 - where the on-camera stunt-work is just as mind-blowing as the behind-the-scenes effort it takes to shoot it. We're landing helicopters on moving trainsChris Hemsworth and director Sam Hargrave return for Extraction 2 - where the on-camera stunt-work is just as mind-blowing as the behind-the-scenes effort it takes to shoot it. #TUDUM 🚨 We're landing helicopters on moving trains 🚨 Chris Hemsworth and director Sam Hargrave return for Extraction 2 - where the on-camera stunt-work is just as mind-blowing as the behind-the-scenes effort it takes to shoot it. #TUDUM https://t.co/FMuk89Teln

Chris Hemsworth's black ops mercenary Tyler Rake will be resurrected in the sequel to the 2020 film of the same name, Extraction 2. Netflix unveiled an exclusive teaser into the making of the action-thriller on TUDUM. It is based on the graphic novel Ciudad by Ande Parks, Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Fernando León González, and Eric Skillman.

The film is directed by Sam Hargrave with a screenplay by Joe Russo and Anthony Russo. Extraction 2 will be released on Netflix in 2023.

Heart of Stone

Netflix @netflix Heart of Stone may not be hitting Netflix until 2023, but stars Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, and Alia Bhatt just gave the world an exclusive first look at their huge spy action thriller in #TUDUM Heart of Stone may not be hitting Netflix until 2023, but stars Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, and Alia Bhatt just gave the world an exclusive first look at their huge spy action thriller in #TUDUM https://t.co/8nfQg3Vt0Q

Netflix's TUDUM released an exclusive first look at one of the most highly anticipated films, Heart of Stone, starring Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, Sophie Okonedo, and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.

Touted to be a spy thriller, the film seems to deal with a package that tends to accompany a life of espionage. It is directed by Tom Harper and follows the story of CIA agent Rachel Stone. Heart of Stone will be released on Netflix in 2023, and will mark Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt's Hollywood debut.

