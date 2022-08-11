Hunter Ecimovic's grooming controversy explained as Millie Bobby Brown details "unhealthy" relationship with TikToker 

In a recent interview with Allure, Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown opened up about her “unhealthy situation” in 2020 with alleged ex-boyfriend Hunter Ecimovic and recalled how it took "all her strength" to walk away from the situation.

Last year, TikToker Hunter Ecimovic shared information about his alleged relationship with Millie Bobby Brown, claiming that he dated the actress in 2020 when he was 20 years old and she was 16 years old. He also claimed that the two had performed s*xual activities together.

The claims brought major criticism towards Ecimovic, with fans slamming him with grooming charges. Additionally, Millie Bobby Brown's team threatened the TikToker with legal charges, claiming that he was being dishonest and offensive towards the star.

Millie Bobby Brown said she felt empowered after ending a "chapter that felt so f**king long"

During the interview, the actress shared that after she walked away from the situation with Hunter Ecimovic in January 2021, she used the trauma she incurred to portray a powerful performance in season 4 of Stranger Things.

Millie Bobby Brown delivered some intense scenes in the latest season of the show, delivering Eleven's rage against Jamie Campbell Bower's Vecna and Matthew Modine's Papa.

Both the characters had manipulated Eleven to reach their agendas. The show also ended the relationship between Papa and Eleven in a bittersweet tone, where Eleven walked away from dying Papa.

The actress said that it "felt very vulnerable" at the time and that no one on set knew what she was going through. She added:

"So it was kind of nice to be able to just deal with that me and no one else knew. Then it was harder when the whole world knew.”

The actress said that she felt "out of control and powerless" when Ecimovic made the claims in July last year. She mentioned,

"It was a year of healing! Walking away and knowing that I’m worth everything and this person didn’t take anything from me, it felt very empowering. It felt like my life had finally turned a page and that I actually had ended a chapter that felt so f*cking long.”

Brown added that she wishes to "help young girls and young people" and let them know that she too has "made wrong decisions" in her life. The actress stated:

"All I wanted to do within my career is help young girls and young people out there know that I, too, go through things. I’m not this perfect person that is selling skin-care products and [who is] in Stranger Things. I absolutely have made wrong decisions.”

Millie Bobbie Brown also shared her experience with internet hate and bullying

Millie Bobby Brown's fame has skyrocketed since the release of the first season of Stranger Things in 2016. Her powerful acting skills made her an instant star, but with admiration came bullying.

The actress was harassed, bullied, and inappropriately s*xualized at a very young age. She shared that she did not understand the reason for the hate she received during the early years of her stardom.

Brown explained that the comments affected her badly when she was trying to figure out life and understand herself better.

“It’s really hard to be hated on when you don’t know who you are yet, So it’s like, ‘What do they hate about me? ’Cause I don’t know who I am.’ It’s almost like, ‘Okay, I’m going to try being this today.’ [And then they say], ‘Oh, no, I hate that.’ ‘Okay. Forget that. I’m going to try being this today.’ ‘Oh, my God! I hate when you do that.’ Then you just start shutting down because you’re like, ‘Who am I meant to be? Who do they need me to be for them?’"

She shared that her friends and family helped her during that time and said,

"My family and friends really helped. It helped to be able to understand that I don’t need to be anything they said that I need to be. I just have to develop within myself. That’s what I did.”

Millie Bobby Brown deleted all her social media accounts to escape the bullying and hasn't been back on any of them. She only has accounts on Instagram and Facebook, but those are handled by someone else.

The actress uses her website, Florence by Mills, every time she wishes to directly address her fans.

Edited by Shreya Das