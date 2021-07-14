Millie Bobby Brown threatens legal action against TikToker Hunter Echo, after he makes sexual claims about her 

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown recently came forward threatening legal action against alleged ex-boyfriend and TikTok star, Hunter Echo. In an Instagram Live, Hunter Echo came forward stating that he was in a relationship with Brown, when he was 20 and she was 16 years old.

Hunter was immediately met with negative comments from his audience, calling out the TikTok star for dating a minor. Echo also claimed that they lived together for eight months.

Many people called Hunter a "pedophile" and accused him of allegedly grooming Brown. Hunter Echo continued on Instagram Live, claiming he and Millie Bobby Brown performed sexual activities together.

Millie Bobby Brown and her team are threatening legal action against the TikTok star. A representative for Millie Bobby Brown recently spoke to TMZ, stating that Echo was not only being dishonest but he was also being "irresponsible, offensive and hateful."

hunter and his sister making sexual comments about millie bobby brown, WHO IS A MINOR- oh my god they’re GOING TO JAIL pic.twitter.com/FHEZQ7pejA — ṛicha (@elswraith) July 13, 2021

Fans respond to Hunter Echo's disturbing claims

In Hunter Echo's Instagram Live, he stated that he wouldn't apologize for his claims. Though fans on Instagram Live were quick to respond to Hunter Echo's claims, many users on Twitter shared their opinions on the situation.

So Millie Bobby Brown parents was letting their 16 year old daughter date...a 20 year old? And they lived together for 8 months? And he was recently making comments on live about their sex life? pic.twitter.com/vHtqoYybsz — Kez ♥ (@K3ZLYN) July 13, 2021

Netizens began questioning Brown's parents on allowing the situation to unfold. Other users reiterated Millie Bobby Brown's previous friendship with rapper, Drake, when she was thirteen years old. One user shared a screenshot of the definition of statutory rape.

still thinking about how millie bobby brown was allowed to interact with drake when she was like 13 💀 men in the industry are dangerous i don't understand why they let her hang out with adults — levi (@peachrenku) July 13, 2021

Twitter to FBI reporting Hunter Echo IG Live about Millie Bobby Brown rn like: pic.twitter.com/FHW5qYYvgP — Danny Armstrong (@DArmstrong44) July 13, 2021

“it was only a 4 year difference” MILLIE BOBBY BROWN WAS 16. 16!!! A CHILD!!!

A 16 YEAR OLD AND A 20 YEAR OLD IS NOT THE SAME AS A 36 YEAR OLD AND A 40 YEAR OLD. pic.twitter.com/RN6duLNX3n — oof (@uwunoodle) July 14, 2021

Millie Bobby Brown parents continue to fail that little girl cause they let her date that man and even live with him… like wtf pic.twitter.com/JxArJd5anE — TV Fanatic👑⚜️ (@TvKhaleesi) July 13, 2021

WHERE ARE THE CHILD ENDANGERMENT CHARGES FOR MILLIE BOBBY BROWN’S PARENTS?!?!? pic.twitter.com/neT8V8ECCp — oof (@uwunoodle) July 14, 2021

this 20 yo man dating 16 yo millie bobby brown... this shit is so fucked up these grown ass men are taking advantage of young famous girls and it's not okay HUNTER ECHO YOU ARE SICK AND EVIL GO TO HELL pic.twitter.com/KjMX5Pp29V — ً (@wheelclair) July 13, 2021

count your days hunter ecimovic. you literally admitted to having sex with a 16 year old when you were 20. on a LIVESTREAM. you’re disgusting. millie bobby brown deserves better than this. pic.twitter.com/dG5gdY6u0x — jane 🦥 (@mssjanepaulson) July 13, 2021

I fear for millie bobby brown’s mental health, i really do. she’s been put through hell, been bullied since she was a child and now her ex who’s a 20 year old man who groomed her basically, is talking on live with a bunch of friends about explicit stuff. WTF. — ً (@hoppcer) July 13, 2021

fuck hunter echo AND his bitch ass friends for sexualizing a minor & victim blaming, & just as equally fuck millie bobby brown’s shitty parents for not caring about her as a human being and not looking out for her safety at 16, & only using her for her hard-earned money! — mads (@mads_78) July 13, 2021

At the time of the article, Millie Bobby Brown's name was trending on the Twitter explore page, reaching more than thirteen thousand tweets. Hunter Echo has not come forward with any other comment on the situation. However, his Instagram page was unavailable at the time of the article. Instagram hate pages were created with his name in response to the current situation.

Millie Bobby Brown, who is now 17-years-old was recently seen with Bon Jovi's 19-year-old son, Jake Bongiovi.

Edited by Siddharth Satish