Millie Bobby Brown threatens legal action against TikToker Hunter Echo, after he makes sexual claims about her 

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown recently came forward threatening legal action against alleged ex-boyfriend and TikTok star, Hunter Echo. In an Instagram Live, Hunter Echo came forward stating that he was in a relationship with Brown, when he was 20 and she was 16 years old.
Hunter was immediately met with negative comments from his audience, calling out the TikTok star for dating a minor. Echo also claimed that they lived together for eight months.
Many people called Hunter a "pedophile" and accused him of allegedly grooming Brown. Hunter Echo continued on Instagram Live, claiming he and Millie Bobby Brown performed sexual activities together.
Millie Bobby Brown and her team are threatening legal action against the TikTok star. A representative for Millie Bobby Brown recently spoke to TMZ, stating that Echo was not only being dishonest but he was also being "irresponsible, offensive and hateful."
Also Read: Who is Hunter Echo? All about Millie Bobby Brown's alleged TikToker boyfriend
Fans respond to Hunter Echo's disturbing claims
In Hunter Echo's Instagram Live, he stated that he wouldn't apologize for his claims. Though fans on Instagram Live were quick to respond to Hunter Echo's claims, many users on Twitter shared their opinions on the situation.
Also read: 20-year old Hunter Echo labelled a "pedophile" after he makes sexualized comments about Millie Bobby Brown on Instagram Live
Netizens began questioning Brown's parents on allowing the situation to unfold. Other users reiterated Millie Bobby Brown's previous friendship with rapper, Drake, when she was thirteen years old. One user shared a screenshot of the definition of statutory rape.
At the time of the article, Millie Bobby Brown's name was trending on the Twitter explore page, reaching more than thirteen thousand tweets. Hunter Echo has not come forward with any other comment on the situation. However, his Instagram page was unavailable at the time of the article. Instagram hate pages were created with his name in response to the current situation.
Millie Bobby Brown, who is now 17-years-old was recently seen with Bon Jovi's 19-year-old son, Jake Bongiovi.
Also read: ACE Family's Austin McBroom runs away from paparazzi on being asked about financial issues, amid bankruptcy and house foreclosure drama
Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.