Blake Lively kids ages and names explored as actress reportedly welcomes 4th baby with Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively has reportedly welcomed her fourth child with Ryan Reynolds. Although Lively has not made any announcements, she recently posted a photo on Instagram in which her followers noticed that the baby bump was missing. The caption reads:

"Puppy Bowl Sunday 2023. Been busy."

The comments section was flooded with best wishes from her fans, who were assured that she is now the mother of another kid. Reynolds and Lively, who already have three daughters: James, 7, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3, are now a large family of six.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are the parents of three more kids

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are one of the most well-known celebrity couples in the industry. Over the last few years, the couple has raised three children.

Their first child, James Reynolds, was born on December 16, 2014, and is currently seven years old. She was named after Ryan's father, James, who passed away shortly after her birth.

James Jr. was also featured on the album Reputation by Taylor Swift and was recently spotted watching a Wrexham match with her father last month.

The pair's second child, Inez Reynolds, was born on September 30, 2016, and is currently six years old. Reynolds revealed during his appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan that Inez loves villains and is a big fan of Gaston from Beauty and the Beast.

Reynolds and Lively welcomed their third child, Betty Reynolds, on October 4, 2019. Taylor Swift revealed the three-year-old's name in a single of the same name, and the song included references to Blake and Ryan's other two children.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have been married since 2012

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have tied the knot in 2012 (Image via Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively first met while working together in the 2011 superhero film, Green Lantern. However, at the time, they were romantically associated with Penn Badgley and Scarlett Johansson, respectively.

After being spotted together at the Green Lantern movie premiere and going on a vacation together afterward, there were rumors that Reynolds and Lively were dating. They tied the knot in September 2012, but did not reveal anything about what happened at the wedding.

The duo made their first red carpet-appearance as a couple at the Met Gala in 2014. Although they are now the parents of four kids, they have always attempted to keep them away from public view. However, they do speak about their family on different occasions.

While appearing at the Cannes Film Festival last year, Reynolds joked that his daughters are wild and that "they have rabies sometimes." In an interview with Forbes, Lively said that she feels comfortable with her kids and although she faces a lot of insecurities, she feels that she is settled now.

Ryan is well-known for playing the title character in Deadpool films and has been featured in other projects like Buried, Woman in Gold, Green Lantern, 6 Underground, and more. Lively, best known for her role in Gossip Girl, has appeared in numerous films, including Accepted, Savages, The Age of Adaline, The Shallows, and others.

