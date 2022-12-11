Drama films: 7 best drama films of 2022

Drama films have their own set of admirers. Whether it is a mystery-thriller drama, a romantic drama, or a psychological suspense drama, they have always been fan favorites since these kinds of films have the power to elicit an intense emotional reaction from the audience.

2022 has been a great year for drama films. This year has produced some of the most riveting drama films that are bound to take the audience on an emotionally-driven rollercoaster ride. Drama films, such as Netflix's Along for the Ride, Apple Studios' Cha Cha Real Smooth, and Amazon Studios's My Policeman, etc., have made a lasting impression among viewers.

As such, let's take a closer look at some of the best drama films that were released this year.

From Bones and All to My Policeman: Here's 7 top 2022 drama films

1) Bones and All

Bones and All is a consuming drama movie with the perfect blend of romance and horror. The film was released in theaters in the United States on November 18 and took its inspiration from renowned novelist Camille DeAngelis' novel of the same name. The movie revolves around two young cannibals who run away together on a road trip, leading to them developing strong feelings for one another.

David Kajganich and Luca Guadagnino have served as the screenplay writer and director for Bones and All, respectively. While Arseni Khachaturan is credited as the cinematographer, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have given music to the movie.

Bones and All is critically acclaimed for its remarkable direction and cinematography. In addition, the movie has earned high praise for its acting performances by the lead cast members, including Timothée Chalamet, Taylor Russell, Mark Rylance, Michael Stuhlbarg, Jessica Harper, André Holland, and David Gordon Green, among others.

2) Along for the Ride

Along for the Ride is one of the most heartfelt romantic drama films that arrived on Netflix on May 6. Based on Sarah Dessen's book of the same name, the movie has become a fan-favorite romantic drama with Belmont Cameli and Emma Pasarow as the lead pair. The film chronicles the story of two young insomniacs, Auden and Eli, and how they fall in love with each other.

Sofia Alvarez served as the screenplay writer as well as the director of Along for the Ride. The movie received a lot of positive responses from both the audience and critics for its interesting storyline and promising acting performances by the lead pair.

3) The Wonder

The Wonder is a period drama that was released in limited theaters on 2 November. The movie later made its debut on Netflix on November 16. The movie depicts the fascinating story of an English nurse and a young girl known as the "fasting girl" who seemed to be surviving without eating anything.

The film has been adapted from Emma Donoghue's popular novel of the same name, who has also served as the screenplay writer for The Wonder alongside Alice Birch and Sebastián Lelio. Meanwhile, the latter is credited as the director of the movie.

The Wonder got the attention of the audience and critics for its incredible plotline and the powerful acting performances by the lead cast members, including Florence Pugh, Kíla Lord Cassidy, Niamh Algar, and Tom Burke, among others.

4) The Outfit

Graham Moore's The Outfit is one of the most mind-bending psychological crime drama films that arrived in the US theaters on March 18. The movie follows an English cutter working at a tailor shop in Chicago who makes clothes for a family of sinister gangsters.

The screenplay of The Outfit was written by Johnathan McClain and Graham Moore, and since its release, the movie got positive reviews for its unique storyline and outstanding direction. The ensemble cast of the film includes Mark Rylance, Zoey Deutch, and Johnny Flynn, among several others.

5) Downton Abbey: A New Era

Downton Abbey: A New Era is the historical sequel drama movie to 2019's Downton Abbey that made its theatrical arrival on May 20 in the US. The historical drama saw Julian Fellowes reprising his role as the screenplay writer as Simon Curtis took the directorial position.

The movie chronicles all the lead characters' epic journey to the South of France to unveil the mystery of the new villa inherited by the Dowager Countess. Additionally, Downton Abbey: A New Era sees Nathalie Baye, Laura Carmichael, Hugh Bonneville, Jim Carter in pivotal roles. Additionally, the movie received critical praise for its engaging storyline and the acting of the cast members.

6) Cha Cha Real Smooth

Cha Cha Real Smooth is one of the most highly entertaining and enthralling comedy drama films that made its debut on Apple TV+ and in theaters on June 17. The movie stars Dakota Johnson, Cooper Raiff, Leslie Mann, and Evan Assante, among others. The movie was written and directed by Cooper Raiff.

The storyline of Cha Cha Real Smooth revolves around a 22-year-old college graduate named Raiff and a 32-year-old mother, Domino, who struck up a romantic relationship with one another.

The comedy drama movie received positive responses from critics and audiences for its refreshing storyline and excellent performances by the lead cast since its release. Cha Cha Real Smooth is currently streaming on Apple TV+.

7) My Policeman

Michael Grandage's My Policeman is an engrossing romantic drama movie that premiered in US theaters on 21 October and later on Amazon Prime Video on November 4. The movie was inspired by author Bethan Roberts' book of the same name and chronicles the story of forbidden love revolving around three individuals, including policeman Tom, teacher Marion, and museum curator Patrick.

The film was written by Ron Nyswaner and sees pop singer Harry Styles in the lead role as young Tom Burgess. Ever since its release, My Policeman got a lot of positive attention from viewers and critics, especially for the exceptional acting performances of the lead actors in the movie.

Don't forget to watch these highly immersing drama films of 2022 before the year ends.

