Three Pines Season 1 episode 2 recap/review: Who planned CC's murder?

Three Pines, the much-awaited mystery detective series, finally released its first two episodes exclusively on Prime Video on December 2, 2022.

The official synopsis for the series, released by Amazon Prime Video, reads as follows:

"Based on the Chief Inspector Gamache series by Canadian author Louise Penny, this series follows the beloved Gamache as he investigates a series of murders in the supposedly idyllic town of Three Pines."

In episode 1 of the series, the audience witnessed the bone-chilling and unbelievably tragic death of CC de Poitiers. They also saw how Chief Inspector Armand Gamache was trying to identify the murderer of CC.

Without further delay, let's dig in deep to find out what else happened in the first two episodes of the series.

A recap/review of Three Pines Season 1 episode 2: Whiteout: Part Two

Who were the main suspects in the murder case of CC de Poitiers?

In episode 1 of the Prime Video series, it was disclosed that CC was married to Richard and they had a daughter named Crie. However, CC was having an affair with another married man named Saul.

Both Richard and Saul both became the main suspects in the murder case. As pointed out by Chief Inspector Armand Gamache, Richard had several motives to kill his estranged wife as he knew about her affair with Saul and was also privy to the huge insurance money he would get after CC's death.

The suspicion turned to Saul when he stood in different wrong places while the Chief Inspector was recreating the murder scene. He was also caught trying to disfigure evidence of his affair with CC. Later on, he stated that he did not want the scandal to come out as he was also married.

Another new suspect came up when Armand found out from Yvette that CC's birthname was Cecilia Longpre. While initially she is thought to be the daughter of none other than Emily Longpre, later on, it is revealed that Emily is CC's aunt.

Who murdered CC?

A still from Three Pines (Image via Prime Video)

Emily escaped her house after getting questioned by Armand and his team. She left a videotape behind, which was revealed to be her confession video. In the video footage, Emily was seen confessing to plotting the murder of CC. She mentioned every little detail about the murder except the boots.

Armand soon realized that Emily was not the actual murderer but was trying to save the murderer by taking all the blame on herself.

Further investigation revealed that the murdered was CC's daughter Crie, who planned and committed the killing. She despised her mother as she used to torture her mentally. Furthermore, she had also seen CC murdering her own mother. Crie was arrested and the highly complex murder case came to an end.

The episode ended on a shocking note, with Missy, the missing girl Blue’s mother, jumping off of the headquarters’ roof.

The brand new series has taken inspiration from renowned author Louise Penny's Still Life, which is his first novel in the popular book series, Chief Inspector Gamache.

Jamie Crichton, Catherine Tregenna, and Emilia di Girolamo have acted as the writers of the Prime Video series, while Tracey Dee, Daniel Grou, and Samuel Donovan are the directors of Season 1 of Three Pines.

Catch episode 2 of Three Pines, which is currently streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

