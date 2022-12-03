Three Pines season 1 episode 1 recap/review: What happened to CC de Poitiers?

Three Pines season 1, the intriguing suspenseful crime-drama series, finally made its debut with its first two episodes on December 2, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

The official synopsis for the series' season 1, given by the streaming platform, reads as:

"Based on the Chief Inspector Gamache series by Canadian author Louise Penny, this series follows the beloved Gamache as he investigates a series of murders in the supposedly idyllic town of Three Pines."

The cast list for Three Pines includes Alfred Molina as Chief Inspector Armand Gamache, Rossif Sutherland as Jean-Guy Beauvoir, Sarah Booth as Yvette Nichol, Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers as Isabelle Lacoste, and Anna Tierney as Clara Morrow, among others.

Ever since the official trailer for the series was launched by Prime Video, viewers have been eagerly waiting to see how the series will unfold. Keep on reading to find out how the first episode of the series' season 1 has turned out.

A recap/review of Three Pines season 1 episode 1: Whiteout: Part One

How did CC de Poitiers die?

The first episode of the series, titled, Whiteout: Part One, starts with Chief Inspector Armand Gamache getting involved in a missing person's case. An indigenous teenager named Blue Two-Rivers went missing more than a year ago and upon finding out, Armand begins to look into the case.

Meanwhile, another tragic incident takes place in Three Pines, a rural area. A woman named CC de Poitiers dies after getting electrocuted while watching a curling match on Boxing Day, in front of all the villagers. Armand Gamache is called and he arrives in the village along with his team to solve the case.

When Armand witnesses the crime scene, he sees that the victim's feet and hands are scorched fatally. There is a bizarre bright-blue puddle surrounding CC’s feet. There is also a generator placed over her head. Later on, it is revealed that the bright-blue liquid was washer fluid. Armand is assured that it is a public execution of CC.

How was CC's relationship with the other members of the Three Pines community?

A still from Three Pines (Image Via Prime Video)

The first episode also discloses that the village community despised CC and did not see her as a faithful member of their village. As CC was involved in another romantic relationship outside of her marriage, the villagers used to detest her.

When Armand Gamache, along with his team, talks to the locals, they realize that CC was simply hated by the villagers. According to other community members, CC was cold, unapproachable, and dark-minded. Everyone saw her as an ungrateful and damaged woman and seemed to have found reasons to hate her.

The episode ends with Armand watching video footage of CC’s book getting burned by the locals and her portrait getting taken down by the bistro.

The new series has been gleaned from Still Life, the first book in the hit mystery novel series, Chief Inspector Gamache, written by Louise Penny.

Emilia di Girolamo, Catherine Tregenna and Jamie Crichton are the writers of the series, while Samuel Donovan, Daniel Grou and Tracey Dee have directed the series.

Catch episode 1 of Three Pines season 1, currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

