''I was totally sh*t at it'': Eddie Redmayne opens up on attending nursing school to prepare for Charles Cullen's role in The Good Nurse

Eddie Redmayne stars as serial killer Charles Cullen in Netflix's new thriller The Good Nurse. As part of his preparations for the role, the actor reportedly attended a nursing school, trying to familiarize himself with PICC lines and IV bags. During an interview with GQ Magazine, the actor said he was ''totally sh*t at it.''

Redmayne stars alongside Jessica Chastain, who plays the role of nurse Amy Loughren, in The Good Nurse. The film is helmed by Danish director Tobias Lindholm.

Eddie Redmayne immersed into the nuances of his character's occupation

In an interview with GQ magazine, Eddie Redmayne spoke about the various challenges he faced as he attended a nursing school to prepare for the role of Charles Cullen in The Good Nurse. While talking about using PICC lines and IV bags, he said,

''I was totally sh*t at it. You never want me in a crisis.''

Redmayne spoke about his extensive preparations for the role and his approach to acting. He mentioned,

''Some (actors) need a short runway to take off and others need a long runway. I need quite a long runway.''

The actor told the publication that he and co-star Jessica Chastain spent two weeks at the nursing school trying to understand and familiarize themselves with the nuances of a nurse's work.

Charles Cullen is a former nurse and a convicted serial killer who's killed at least 29 of his patients, with various reports stating that the actual numbers could be as high as 400. Cullen injected his patients, many of whom were people over 60, with fatal overdoses of various medications like digoxin and insulin.

Over the years, Eddie Redmayne has essayed several memorable roles in numerous critically acclaimed films like The Theory of Everything, The Danish Girl, and more. For his performance as the famous physicist Stephen Hawking in The Theory of Everything, he won an Academy Award for Best Actor.

More details about The Good Nurse plot and cast

The Good Nurse focuses on a nurse named Aky Loughren, who played a crucial role in exposing the crimes of Charles Cullen. Here's the official synopsis of the movie, as per Netflix:

''An overburdened ICU nurse leans on her selfless new colleague at work and at home — until a patient's unexpected death casts him in a suspicious light.''

The trailer for the film offers a glimpse of the movie's dramatic tone. It promises to be a highly realistic thriller that explores the flaws of the healthcare system while also depicting the heroic tale of a woman who desperately tries to bring a criminal to justice.

The film stars Eddie Redmayne as Charles Cullen, while Jessica Chastain essays the role of Amy Loughren. The two actors look absolutely phenomenal in the movie, and viewers can expect them to deliver stunning performances. The rest of the cast includes Nnamdi Asomugha as Danny Baldwin, Kim Dickens as Linda Garran, and Noah Emmerich as Tim Braun.

The Good Nurse will arrive on Netflix on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.

