"The Good Nurse shook me up a bit": Eddie Redmayne reveals prep details for chilling Netflix movie on Charles Cullen

Netflix's upcoming serial killer film The Good Nurse is all set to premiere on October 26, 2022, after a brilliant festival run and limited theater release. Starring Eddie Redmayne as the prolific serial killer Charles Cullen, who is rumored to have killed over 400 patients while working as a nurse for two decades, the film will heavily center around the nurse who ultimately helped expose the truth about him.

While the film will follow Amy Loughren (Jessica Chastain), a kind nurse who befriends the infamous serial killer, Redmayne's Cullen will also have a pivotal role in The Good Nurse. The film is based on Charles Graeber's 2013 book of the same name.

Redmayne has played some ground-breaking characters over his long tenure in Hollywood, some of them being biopics like The Theory of Everything. This is another role that will become a part of Redmayne's prolific list of achievements.

Redmayne claimed that the film shook him up in a good way as he had no idea about the character, adding to the challenge of getting under the skin of a character.

“The Good Nurse shook me up a bit in a good way.”

Eddie Redmayne prepared for his role in The Good Nurse by reading Wilson-Cairns’ script and Graeber’s book

Charles Cullen is hardly the easiest character to understand. One of America's most prolific serial killers, Cullen's victim count could be up to 400. He worked as a nurse for two decades and mostly killed victims by tampering with IV bags and filling them with lethal doses of digoxin, insulin, and epinephrine.

One of Redmayne's major issues with the script, and also a fascinating challenge, was that he did not know anything about the story. He prepped for the role by reading Krysty Wilson-Cairns’ script and Graeber’s book for his character elements. Redmayne revealed:

"It was actually a story I knew nothing about,...One of the things I found most useful in relation to the physicality element was that Charles Graeber describes, having spent a lot of time with the real Charlie Cullen, how he had the shape of a question mark."

Redmayne also met with eye-witnesses from the time, including Amy Loughren, the nurse who is the subject of Tobias Lindholm's upcoming film. Redmayne spoke to all the witnesses he could and latched onto little details to add to his character. He added:

"This person was this weird hybrid of being translucent and skinless and vulnerable, whilst also being a total closed book...Anonymity was his tool and he got great power and a kick off being sort of anonymous. So, it was how you make a character present whilst also being anonymous. That was the conflict for me."

Redmayne finally revealed that his real challenge in The Good Nurse was not knowing the character well enough. He concluded by saying:

"That was the challenge: If you can’t answer why, is it enough as an actor to take on a character where you’re not going to be able to find the answers? Does that make sense? Is the process enough?...That was one of the things I enjoyed the most about it, The Good Nurse shook me up a bit in a good way."

The Good Nurse will premiere globally on Netflix on October 26, 2022.

