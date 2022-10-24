What time will The Good Nurse air on Netflix? Details explored about true-crime movie on serial killer Charles Cullen

Netflix is ready to bring another chilling serial killer story with The Good Nurse. Tobias Lindholm's upcoming drama will focus on Amy Loughren, a night nurse at a hospital, who becomes friends with new co-worker Charles Cullen, the infamous serial killer credited with the deaths of 29 patients.

The film stars Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne in the leading roles and is adapted from the 2013 book of the same name by Charles Graeber. The Good Nurse has already been released in limited theaters. It will be available on Netflix worldwide on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. Though no specific release date has been set, it is expected to premiere at 3 a.m. EST on Netflix.

espooky bloody marie 🎃 @TheJosieMarie Ayooo! #TheGoodNurse is so GOOD! Why aren’t we talking more about these performances? I mean, WOW! It will be on Netflix October 26. Literally some of the best acting from this year. It’s a slow burn, so well done. 5/5, baby. Ayooo! #TheGoodNurse is so GOOD! Why aren’t we talking more about these performances? I mean, WOW! It will be on Netflix October 26. Literally some of the best acting from this year. It’s a slow burn, so well done. 5/5, baby. https://t.co/6iwUzqV7BG

The Good Nurse teaser: A different approach to serial killer stories

It is no secret that serial killer stories are currently popular all over the world. With the acclaim and recognition Monster: A Jeffrey Dahmer Story has received, more viewers are eagerly anticipating similar shows and films. The Good Nurse, on the other hand, will take a completely different approach to a serial killer story.

Tobias Lindholm, the film's director, told Newsweek that they wanted to focus on the more human aspects of these stories by shifting the focus away from the killer and toward a woman who was instrumental in uncovering the truth about Charles Cullen (played by Redmayne). He said:

"I think that it's part of human life, to look into the darkness, our fears are part of the way we navigate life. Life is basically about what we hope and what we fear, and then we try to find our way through. "

He continued:

"This story was exactly about what we hoped for, that humanity could come instead of being a story about violence beating down violence...And that was a story I hadn't seen before and it kind of took what is a beaten genre, of serial killer movies, and it gave us an opportunity to tell a very different story, which was inspiring."

This approach will make The Good Nurse stand out from other films of the same genre. Jessica Chastain's role in Cullen's life while working at the hospital is also depicted in the Netflix teaser. The trailer also reveals that the film will be dark and subdued, implying that it will not be overly dramatic.

The script for The Good Nurse was written by Krysty Wilson-Cairns. She told Newsweek that despite being an all-encompassing biography of the serial killer, Loughren's role in Graeber's book stood out. She stated:

"The story, for me, it's always been Amy. That was the story I pitched, that was the story that Darren Aronofsky's company bought [...] I think before I met him, I was like, 'Oh, God, what if he wants to tell a different version of this book?' But I was very lucky, we were so aligned. There was always going to be Amy's story."

The movie will premiere on Netflix on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. Stay tuned for more updates.

