IN PHOTOS: Taylor Swift poses with celeb pals with Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and Blake Lively during Chiefs vs Jets

Travis Kelce had a star-studded fan section for him at Sunday's Kansas City Chiefs-New York Jets game.

Taylor Swift was in attendance to support her rumored new boyfriend during the 23-20 win, but gameday images reveal that she was far from the only celebrity in the stands.

Other celebrities spotted with the pop star included actors Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds; actresses Blake Lively, Sophie Turner and Sabrina Carpenter, and TV host Antoni Porowski:

The day before the game, Swift and Brittany Mahomes, wife of Chiefs star quarterback Patrick, had dined at a high-end restaurant in the Soho neighborhood of New York City, with the meal lasting four hours. Both were seen on gameday standing together.

Kelce had six catches for 60 yards in the game but no touchdowns. The Chiefs almost blew a 17-0 lead, but kicker Harrison Butker ended a 20-all deadlock with a 26-yard field goal before Zach Wilson fumbled away a snap.

Minnesota Vikings defender promises to spoil the party for Kelce's Chiefs

Cornerback Byron Murphy said ahead of his team's showdown with the Chiefs that it's their priority to give Kelce and Co. their first defeat since Swift reportedly got linked with the latter.

Speaking to reporters after the Minnesota Vikings beat the Carolina Panthers for their first win of the season, Murphy said:

"Oh man, the social media is going crazy. And I'm not hating against it. That's the world we're living in. Is she going to come to this game? We're locked in, but that would be something. I've been watching her since I was a kid. That would be cool, for sure.

"Not for him, because we're going to try to get our hands on him in front of her."

The Chiefs-Vikings game kicks off in the afternoon of October 8.