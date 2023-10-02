Is Taylor Swift at Jets game? List of celebrities spotted at MetLife Stadium ahead Chiefs matchup

Taylor Swift was seen today at the MetLife stadium ahead of the Chiefs visiting the Jets. This marks the second straight game that the singer has been spotted at a Kansas City game. Last week, she was there in a suite with Travis Kelce's mother at Arrowhead. This week, she traveled with the rest of the team as they visited New York.

She was not alone in bringing the star power to the MetLife stadium. She was joined by other celebrities such as Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and Jeremy Strong.

Taylor Swift's fandom shines in the NFL

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are supposed to be the superstars in a football game. But such is the stardom of Taylor Swift that she dominated the buildup to the game. Commentators called it the continuation of "The Eras Tour". Her song "Welcome to New York" formed a backdrop to the coverage.

Jets fans have their eyes on a different celebrity

While Taylor Swift might bring star power, the Jets' eyes were on another celebrity in town. He had previously hung around with the singer when she had visited the city on tour. He was supposed to be their quarterback this year to lead them to the Super Bowl. That is why they gave a fortune to the Green Bay Packers to get him to New York.

Yet, Aaron Rodgers was injured in the first game of the season and is expected to be out throughout the duration of its remainder. He was in town to be with the team and was seen before the game speaking with Patrick Mahomes and later in the owner's suite as the Jets took to the field.

Seeing him on crutches would have been painful for the fans. However, the good news is that he is continuing his rehab and wants to be back before the season. However, given how Zach Wilson has struggled to pick up the slack in his absence, it is unknown if the Jets will be in playoff contention when he makes it back, if at all.

For now, in a town known for its celebrity population, the Jets were dwarfed by Taylor Swift's presence, especially with their star quarterback out. And even without her, the footballing stars were all on the side of the Kansas City Chiefs as well. Players like Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Chris Jones are happy to show their star power on the field.