"This man is so full of sh*t": Joe Jonas' troubles deepen as Sophie Turner presents unseen letter as evidence

In the latest twist in the Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas divorce saga, the Game of Thrones actress is reportedly using her estranged husband’s private letter to dismiss the divorce petition that Jonas filed earlier by sharing a nearly 300-word letter that he allegedly wrote to the homeowners in England before making a deposit for "their forever home."

This evidence, as controversial as it sounds, reveals that Joe Jonas did not have any intention of blindsiding Turner with the divorce documents in September. In the letter, obtained by RadarOnline.com, Jonas reportedly gushes over the beautiful house, for which they signed a contract and put down a 10-percent deposit of $9.1 million.

This has led to some angry reactions on social media platforms like Reddit as well, with fans calling out Joe Jonas for initially intending to raise his kids in the UK and later backing out with a divorce petition. As of the last update, Sophie Turner claimed that Jonas blocked her from taking their two daughters, aged 1 and 3, back to the UK.

As of now, Turner is trying to get the divorce petition dismissed in Florida so that she can fight for custody in federal court.

What did the letter from Joe Jonas read?

The letter from Joe Jonas appears to be crucial in the battle for Turner's custody because the letter could prove that Jonas originally intended to raise their kids in the UK but backed out when things got sour.

This can also be used as a piece of defining evidence for Sophie Turner, who may finally get the chance to dismiss the case in Florida.

The letter, written by Joe Jonas, reads:

"When my wife and I decided, we were going to spend more time in the UK and search for a permanent home, our (oldest) daughter expressed three unwavering requirements: having chickens, a pony and a Wendy house. While many of the houses we viewed met this criteria, the moment we turned the corner and caught sight of the charming blue shutters adorning, we experienced a sense of magic unlike anything we had felt before."

It continued:

"Stepping into your beautiful walled garden, we were greeted by the sight of your children enjoying a delightful picnic in the dappled shade of a tree accompanied by a macramé swing it was simply heavenly...I have been completely charmed by the idea of dropping my children to school on the boat and being able to spend a leisurely afternoon cruising to the pub with friends on my very own boat. You have designed your home beautifully - I was incredibly inspired by the layout of the rooms and the energy of the house."

The letter concluded:

"I couldn’t help but notice the musicality of the house and the fact it has a huge room ready to be my recording studio is amazing - there is nothing about the design we would want to change...I really think Sophie and I will be able to look after and for many many years pay homage to the magic you have created."

This gives solid room to Turner and her side in this case, which may win the case after all. The media and the fans seem to be on Turner's side as well.

More details about this case should be available soon.