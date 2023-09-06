"We have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage"- Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas break silence on divorce

After the past couple of days of intense speculations all around the globe, Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner and Jonas Brothers' singer Joe Jonas finally opened up to the world about their divorce in a recent Instagram post.

The post, shared by both parties, emphasized that despite all the speculation around their falling marriage, it was a mutual decision and that they were ending things on their own accord.

The joint statement on Instagram, which came from both Sophie Turner, 27, and Joe Jonas, 34, read:

"Statement from the two of us: 'After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,'"

The statement concluded:

"There are many speculative narratives as to why, but truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.'"

Joe and Sophie both turned off their comments on their respective posts, allowing no extra banter.

When did Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas file for divorce?

Expand Tweet

According to reports, Joe Jonas filed for divorce from Sophie Turner on Tuesday, September 5, with the filing claiming "the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken," as reported by PEOPLE.

Before the divorce filing, both parties reportedly had their prenuptial agreements in place. They also had two children, three-year-old Willa and a younger daughter named D.J., in the filings. The second child is only 14 months old.

As per reports, Sophie and Joe have been living separate lives for quite some time now. As of now, the kids are reportedly living with their father.

A source close to the couple, who remains undisclosed, said:

"As far as custody goes, this literally all just happened, so they're figuring it out in real time,...They did have a prenup. As a family, they were based in Florida. The kids were with him the last few months, traveling with him with family while he's been on tour. Sophie's been working in the UK."

Expand Tweet

The couple tied the knot in 2019, conducting two separate weddings, one in France and one in Las Vegas. They had also dated for another three years prior to that, as per reports.

Throughout their relationship, the couple kept things quite private. In fact, a year ago, Joe Jonas opened up during an interview with Mr. Porter, explaining why he kept their relationship so private.

"I want to feel like an open book,...But when we started dating, I realized that I didn't have a ton of stuff that was just for me. And in the end, it makes me a better person to have something for myself....There have been a lot of situations in my career where, like [Styles], a small thing has been blown out of proportion....It's had this trickling effect, which is partially why I decided to take a mental health break from social media. Now I'm addicted to not knowing what's going on," he said.

His concern was quite visible after the internet blew up with the news of their divorce.

Also, it seems that the divorce will not be messy, with almost all agreements in place and both Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas on good terms with each other.