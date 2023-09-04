How did Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner meet? Relationship timeline explored as divorce claim leaves fans in shambles

American singer Joe Jonas and English actress Sophie Turner are reportedly heading for divorce after four years of marriage. On September 3, media outlet TMZ published a report citing sources close to the couple that said that the 34-year-old star has had his people "contact and consult with at least 2 L.A.-area divorce lawyers" as he is on the brink of separating from Turner.

The duo have remained private about their relationship ever since its inception, and now share two kids together. Speaking about maintaining privacy about their relationship, Joe Jonas told Mr Porter in a November 2022 interview:

“I want to feel like an open book. But when we started dating, I realized that I didn’t have a ton of stuff that was just for me. And in the end, it makes me a better person to have something for myself.”

Branded as "couple goals," the duo posted about each other on their social media handles and quickly became fan favorites. However, soon after the news went viral, fans of the couple were left devastated, with some of them commenting:

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner met on social media

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner first met in 2016 via social media. While speaking to People Magazine, Sophie Turner revealed that their mutual friends were trying to set them up for a long time but failed to become a matchmaker. They followed each other's Instagram handles and the Paranoid singer ended up sliding into Turner's DMs.

"We had a lot of mutual friends, and they'd been trying to introduce us for a long time. We were following each other on Instagram and he direct-messaged me one fine day, out of the blue."

The duo agreed to meet at a UK bar while Joe was on a tour. Sophie showed up with her "rugby boys" while Joe went there with a friend. Soon after, they became "inseparable" and Turner went on a tour with him.

"He didn't bring security. He brought a friend, and they drank just as hard as the rest of us. I remember the two of us spending only a couple of minutes on the dance floor, and then we just found a space far in the corner and we just talked. We talked for hours, and hours, and hours. And I was, like, not bored. It wasn't contrived. It wasn't small talk — it was just so easy. And soon we were, like, inseparable. I went on tour with him."

In January 2017, Turner made their relationship Instagram official after previously making headlines by attending a Halloween party and Kings of Leon concert together. The couple kept details about their relationship private but were spotted multiple times hanging out together. They even got an Alaskan Klee Kai pup named Porky Basquiat.

In October 2017, the duo announced their engagement to one another. On October 15, Joe Jonas took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of the duo's hands with Sophie rocking a sparkler.

A year later, in October 2018, Joe and Sophie made their red carpet debut at the Louis Vuitton show during Paris Fashion Week.

After being engaged for close to two years, they tied the knot in May 2019 at Las Vegas' A Little White Wedding Chapel. They again tied the knot in June of that year in France.

In July 2020, the duo welcomed their first child, a daughter named Willa. Two years later, they again became parents to another baby girl.

Sophie and Joe Jonas have since attended several red carpet events together and were also seen celebrating holidays with their extended family.