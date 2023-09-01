"We were all devastated": Margot Sisson chimes in on Adam Kodra's termination from Below Deck Down Under season 2

Below Deck Down Under season 2 has released 13 episodes so far, and a few cast members have already left the series. While Luke and Laura’s departure was caused by their “inappropriate behavior,” Adam Kodra made a mistake during episode 13 of the show that led to his departure.

Episode 13 of Below Deck Down Under season 2 was released on August 28, 2023, and its description stated:

“Captain Jason makes an unpopular decision to fire a deckhand; a Lead Deckhand joins the boat; Margot struggles with a challenge on her first attempt at service; a charter guest experiences a medical emergency.”

When Adam placed the anchor incorrectly during episode 13, the show had to pay $1,000 to recover the damage. Adam was fired as a result of this mistake by Captain Jason. Adam acknowledged his mistake and demonstrated respect for Jason’s decision.

“I can’t believe it. I was learning a lot, and I was having a lot of fun. It just sucks that it’s getting cut short. I completely messed up. You don’t have anyone to blame but yourself,” Adam said.

In response to Adam’s departure from the show, Below Deck Down Under season 2 cast member Margot Sisson recently shared her thoughts on Instagram.

“I just wanted to say in regards to Adam being fired, I feel like it’s being shown as if we were all just yet, ‘Ugh, bummer! Bye!’ when really I was devastated, we were all devastated,” she said.

Despite not much being shown about Adam’s exit from the show, Margot Sisson revealed that Adam was honored with a ceremony.

Below Deck Down Under season 2 episode 13: Adam Kodra departs

Below Deck Down Under season 2 cast member Margot Sisson also revealed in the Instagram story that Adam’s exit was followed by a beautiful ceremony where every cast member showed their love to him.

“What you didn’t see was the whole ceremony that we had saying goodbye where Adam actually gathered all of us into the f*cking engine room or whatever. He stood in the middle, and he went around each and every person, saying what he loved about all of us individually. Everybody was crying, Harry [Van Vliet] and I were ugly crying into each other,” she said.

She added: “It was heartbreaking, and this is nothing against [Captain] Jason’s decision. I trust that man with my life, honestly, but I just think it’s important that you guys know it was a much harder and sadder goodbye than what’s been shown, and I cried again watching it.”

An all-new cast member was introduced to the show in episode 13, Luka Brunton. Luka is a 25-year-old native of Raglan, New Zealand, and has been yachting for seven years.

On September 4, two episodes of Below Deck Down Under season 2 will be released. The title of Below Deck Down Under season 2, episode 14, is Tick the Box, whereas the title of episode 15 is It’s Not About the Lactose.

The show’s upcoming episodes will feature a “medical emergency” and Jason’s decision when he learns that one of the cast members was “drinking” while working. There will be some exploration of relationship dynamics and confessions from some cast members.

Fans can catch the latest episode of Below Deck Down Under season 2 on Bravo.