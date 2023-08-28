Below Deck Down Under season 2 episodes 12 and 13 release date, air time, and plot

After premiering on television on July 17, 2023, Below Deck Down Under season 2 has now released eleven episodes, which have been well received by fans. In a few hours, two new episodes of the show will premiere on Bravo on August 28, 2023, at 8 pm ET. Find Me Some Budgie to Lov is the title of episode 12, while episode 13 has been titled The Wheel of Misfortune.

Giving a brief synopsis for the show's second season, Bravo states:

"Captain Jason and Chief Stew Aesha reunite for an unforgettable, full-throttle charter season with a lively new crew and wild guests in the stunning waters of Cairns, Australia – the gateway to the Great Barrier Reef. Jason is at the helm of the vintage M/Y Northern Sun, where he navigates tumultuous crew dynamics and unprecedented shake-ups throughout the season."

It continues:

"Each charter includes nonstop adventure and breathtaking underwater sight-sea-ing, but unruly guests break Jason’s rules, putting their holiday in jeopardy. Now a more seasoned leader, Aesha takes on some of the biggest obstacles of her career while looking out for the crew’s well-being."

Tzarina Mace-Ralph, Luke Jones, Adam Kodra, Harry Van Vliet, Laura Bileskalne, Margot Sisson, Jason Chambers, and Aesha Scott are among the Below Deck Down Under season 2 cast members. Besides this, Laura and Luke were also part of the crew, but they were fired from the show for their "inappropriate behavior" toward other cast members.

The upcoming episodes of Below Deck Down Under season 2 will see one deckhead making a major mistake

This week's episodes of Below Deck Down Under season 2 is going to be filled with drama and controversy. One deckhead is going to make a mistake that will cost him a lot on the show. Aside from this, there will be some past stories discussed in this episode, and one of the deckheads will be fired.

Until now, the said Below Deck Down Under season 2 cast member's identity has not been mentioned, but a lot more information will be revealed in a few hours. Interestingly, the show's upcoming episode will also see a new face, Lead Deckhand, appearing.

As Margot tries her best to provide outstanding service, the cast members of the show will have to face a new challenge in the form of a guest facing a "medical emergency." Episode 12 of Below Deck Down Under season 2, titled Find Me Some Budgie to Lov, the synopsis says the following:

"A deckhand's fate is up in the air after an egregious error; the second officer tries to escape a rocky romantic past; the captain reluctantly bares all for a budgie breakfast."

In the synopsis for Below Deck Down Under season 2 episode 13, which will be released on the same date, the following is mentioned:

“Capt. Jason makes an unpopular decision to fire a deckhand; a lead deckhand joins the boat; Margot struggles with a challenge on her first attempt at service; a charter guest experiences a medical emergency.”

Additionally, in the previous episode of the show, fans got to see some love confessions and some surprise visits. The show featured Aesha Scott's surprise reunion with her boyfriend, Scotty Dobson, and this made many cast members tear up during this episode.

Below Deck Down Under season 2 episodes 12 and 13 will air on Bravo on August 28, 2023, at 8 pm ET. Fans can watch the show's latest episode on Peacock.