Who is Tom Sasser? All about Joe Jonas' attorney as singer allegedly files for divorce from Sophie Turner

According to PEOPLE, Joe Jonas reportedly filed for divorce from Sophie Turner on Tuesday, Saturday 5, in Miami, Florida, alleging that "the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken".

Jonas, 34, and Turner, 27, got married in 2019, once in Las Vegas and again in France. They have two children, Willa, who is 3 years old, and a second daughter, reportedly identified in documents as "D.", who is 14 months old.

A few days back, TMZ was the first to report that Jonas was supposedly looking for a divorce lawyer, claiming that the couple had allegedly been having issues for months. As per PEOPLE, Jonas has reportedly hired a lawyer named Tom Sasser.

Sasser is the managing partner of Sasser, Cestero & Roy, a law firm in West Palm Beach, Florida. He has experience resolving high-profile divorces in the sports and celebrity sectors. Tom Sasser also handled pro-golfer Tiger Woods' divorce from Elin Nordegren.

Meet Tom Sasser, the lawyer reportedly hired by Joe Jonas for his alleged divorce filing

Joe and Sophie ended their marriage (Image via Getty Images / Cestero & Roy)

Tom Sasser, also known as Thomas J Sasser, is the managing partner of the Florida law firm Sasser, Cestero & Roy. As per the website of the law firm, his specialty is family and marital law.

He is a Diplomate of the American College of Family Law Trial Lawyers and received a B.A. from the College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia, in 1992, and a J.D. from the University of Florida in 1995.

Sasser has previously served as Chair of the Florida Bar's Family Law Section. He is currently the national vice president of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers (AAML) and the treasurer of the International Academy of Family Lawyers (IAFL). He even contributed to the formation of the two recent Florida laws that altered the way alimony and child support are calculated.

Moreover, he is well known for working with very wealthy clients. Apart from assisting Tiger Woods, in 2003, he also assisted Jeff Gordon with his contentious divorce from Brooke Sealey.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner reportedly have a prenup in place

Sophie and Joe have been together for four years (Image via Getty Images)

It must be noted that despite multiple sources reporting the alleged divorce, neither Joe Jonas nor Sophie Turner's representatives have have commented on the matter thus far. As per The Sun, an insider reportedly cited the following reason for the alleged divorce:

"She likes to party, he likes to stay at home. They have very different lifestyles”.

According to the aforementioned source, Joe Jonas has also reportedly requested shared custody of their two kids.

As per The Blast, both parties reportedly have a prenuptial agreement in place, according to which, Joe Jonas will retain royalties earned is his music career with his siblings, while Sophie will retain "any residuals" from her on-screen career along with her earnings from Game of Thrones.