The entire Joe Jonas x Sophie Turner divorce timeline, explained

According to CNN, Joe Jonas has reportedly filed for divorce from Sophie Turner in Miami Dade County, on grounds that their marriage is "irretrievably broken." As per sources like USA Today, the reported divorce filing as well as public records also allegedly clarify that the couple signed a prenuptial agreement. Both their representatives have reportedly refused to comment on the matter.

Rumors concerning the couple's breakup first surfaced after fans spotted the singer without his wedding ring, which was followed by further speculation when reports alleged that Jonas had contacted a divorce lawyer. During the course, however, the singer posted photos of himself wearing his wedding ring.

He even kept it on during Jonas Brothers' recent performances.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner started dating in 2016, married three years later in 2019, and share two daughters. Their first child Willa was born in 2020 and is three years old now. The second daughter was born last July and is about 14 months old now.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner got married twice in the same year

According to Entertainment Weekly, Joe Jonas, 34, and Sophie Turner, 27, first started dating in 2016 and got engaged a year later. The news was verified once Jonas posted a photo to his official Instagram account with the Game of Thrones star flaunting her new engagement ring. The post was captioned:

"She said yes."

CNN reported that the couple had two weddings in 2019. The first was in May of that year in Las Vegas, immediately after they attended the Billboard Music Awards, alongside Nick and Kevin Jonas.

The outlet reported that news of their wedding first surfaced after DJ Diplo, who was a guest, posted a series of photos and videos from inside the venue. The first ceremony was reportedly small, informal, and was held in the presence of close family and friends. It was led by an Elvis Presley impersonator.

A second ceremony, which was much more lavish and grand than the initial one, took place at the scenic Château de Tourreau in Sarrians located in southern France, the following month.

Jonas and Turner have two children together. Their first daughter Willa, 3, was born in July 2020 and is now three years old. A second child, whose name is undisclosed as of now, was born last July and is about 14 months old. The couple also purchased a home in Miami in 2022. The property was sold only recently earlier this year, reportedly for a whopping $15 million.

The sale of the property first sparked rumors about the two getting a divorce.

Joe Jonas posted pictures wearing his wedding ring amidst rumors of divorce from Sophie Turner

In the alleged petition for divorce, Joe Jonas reportedly stated that "the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken," as per Entertainment Weekly.

The filing also reportedly clarifies that the couple signed a prenuptial agreement.

After rumors of the divorce first broke out, Joe Jonas repeatedly posted pictures on his Instagram wearing his wedding ring. It was because of the same ring that rumors about their potential split reportedly first surfaced when the former Disney star was spotted without it on multiple occasions, as per EW.

In fact, a Page Six report mentions that Jonas even sang the 2019 track, Hesitate, which he allegedly wrote for Turner at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, on Sunday night.