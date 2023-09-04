"Marriages these days are like free trials": Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner memes erupt in wake of divorce claim

Recently, a piece of news surrounding Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner has emerged on the internet. Rumor has it that the couple are heading for a divorce. In fact, the news was first broken by TMZ. The claim of divorce first became viral when a few weeks back Joe Jonas was spotted in New York City without his wedding ring while fetching coffee.

Later, however, during his photo shoot with brothers Kevin Jonas and Nick Jonas for Labor Day, Joe was seen wearing his ring back. This was when fans of the couple speculated that even though things may have deteriorated in between, they are now back to being fine. However, TMZ cited that the couple has split and is allegedly on their way to divorce.

In fact, the celebrity news outlet reported that Joe was in contact with at least two Los Angeles-based divorce attorneys and was allegedly on his way to file for divorce.

While neither Joe nor Sophie has confirmed the news of their alleged separation, wild reactions have surfaced on the internet. Here’s one comment under @PopCrave’s tweet.

“Not my favorite straights no”: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s divorce claim triggers hilarious reactions online

As per TMZ, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have allegedly been having “serious problems” for the last six months. In fact, Joe has been reportedly acting as a single parent for the last three months, according to the tabloid, even when the Jonas Brothers were on their nationwide music tour recently.

The news outlet also reported that the couple recently sold off their mansion in Miami, Florida, which they purchased only a year back. To add to the rumor, Joe recently took off his wedding ring while making a “coffee run” in New York City, but later slipped it on during a Labor Day photo shoot with his brothers, adding fuel to the speculations of their fans.

Not only that but Joe reportedly contacted a couple of LA-based divorce lawyers before officially filing for divorce from Sophie Turner. The couple has always been private about their relationship, which is why the fact of the matter still remains undisclosed.

But the internet has been flooded with memes since the news of the duo’s alleged divorce went viral. Here are some of the most hilarious reactions:

What’s interesting is that the couple has been attending events together until mid-August and everything seemed to be perfect.

For the uninitiated, Joe and Sophie first met via mutual friends in October 2016 and began dating when the former asked her out via Instagram DMs. In fact, Turner, during a May 2019 interview with Harper’s Bazaar UK, confirmed the same and said that theirs was an “instant connection.”

On New Year's Day in 2017, Sophie made the relationship public by sharing a picture of Joe on her Instagram page. In October of the same year, the couple got engaged. Another year later, they made their red carpet debut as a couple in Paris Fashion Week and turned heads.

In May 2019, the couple got married in Las Vegas in the presence of friends and later called it “an impromptu wedding.” The likes of Kevin and Nick Jonas, Diplo, and Dan + Shay were in attendance.

A month later, they got married for the second time, this time in a privately planned ceremony in France with parents, families, and friends from both sides present.

In July 2020, they welcomed their first kid, daughter Willa, and in July next year, Sophie gave birth to their second daughter, whose name still remains undisclosed.

The couple’s last post together was from August 14, 2023, when Turner joined her husband during the Jonas Brothers World Tour in New York City’s Yankee Stadium and even posed backstage, Sophie kissing Joe’s hands. Now, a fortnight later, the news of the alleged divorce has gone viral.